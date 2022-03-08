Luxury Handbags Market to Grow by USD 16.90 Bn| Design and Material Innovation Leading to Product Premiumization to boost market growth| Technavio

The report on the luxury handbags market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The design and material innovation leading to product premiumization as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Luxury Handbags Market covers the following areas:

Luxury Handbags Market Sizing

Luxury Handbags Market Forecast

Luxury Handbags Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The luxury handbags market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are:

Burberry Group Plc

CHANEL Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

PRADA Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Design and material innovation leading to product premiumization

High influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision

Increased expenses by international tourists

Market Challenges

Presence of counterfeit products

Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices

Stringent government regulations for procuring raw material such as leather

Vendor Insights-

The vendors of Luxury Handbags Market invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing luxury handbags. They differentiate themselves based on product quality and offer various quality-driven products. The price differentiation among these vendors is high due to almost similar product offerings and growing competition.

Burberry Group Plc- Offers a wide range of luxury handbags such as Lola bags, Olympia bags, pocket bags among others.

CHANEL Ltd.- Offers a wide range of luxury handbags such as classic handbags, 2.55 handbags, Chanel 19 handbag among others.

Dolce & Gabbana SRL- Offers a wide range of luxury handbags such as strobe calf skin handbags, Sicily bags among others.

Geographical Market Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury handbags in Europe. Handbags Market growth in the UK will be faster than the growth of the market in North American and South American regions.

Moreover, countries like the US, China, France, Italy, the UK, and Japan are the key market for the luxury handbags market in Europe.

Luxury Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.60% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

