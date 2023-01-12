Luxury hotel market size to grow by USD 54.46 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury hotel market size is estimated to increase by USD 54.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market CAGR will decline to 4.5% during the forecast period. - Request a sample report

Global luxury hotel market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Hotel Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Accor S.A. - The company offers luxury hotels under its brands Banyan Tree, EMBLEMS, Fairmont.

Best Western International Inc - The company offers luxury hotels under its brand Best Western Plus.

Choice Hotels International Inc. - The company offers luxury hotels under its brands Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels.

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - The company offers luxury hotels such as Beachfront Villa, Ocean View Villa.

Vendor Landscape -

The global luxury hotel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer luxury hotels in the market are Accor S.A., Aman Group Sarl., Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Jardine Matheson, Jumeirah International LLC, Kempinski Hotels SA, Kerzner International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marriott International Inc., Rosewood Hotel Group, Shangri La Asia Ltd., Soneva Mauritius Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd., The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Destinations and others.

The global luxury hotel market is considerably competitive, due to the presence of numerous hotels in the market. During the forecast period, we expect this competition to be moderate due to intense competition, demographic trends, consumer spending patterns, and frequent changes in consumer preferences

Global luxury hotel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Luxury Hotel Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury) and ownership (chain and independent).

The upscale segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The upscale hotels are generally three- and four-star hotels. The increasing disposable income of consumers across developing and developed economies is majorly driving the growth of the upscale rooms segment in the global luxury hotel market. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the upscale segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global luxury hotel market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global luxury hotel market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the luxury hotel market in North America has increased significantly. Factors such as the growing baby boomer population, increasing demand for micro trips from working professionals, the rising demand for multigenerational customized travels, rising numbers of domestic tourist destinations, increasing demand for sports activities, and the presence of prominent vendors drive the regional market.

Global Luxury Hotel Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers - The growing disposable income among the guests is notably driving the market growth. The hospitality industry in emerging economies has gained momentum already. This industry plays a key role in strengthening the economy of these countries. Factors such as rising incomes per household, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates have led to an increase in disposable income worldwide. This increase in income will increase the spending and purchasing power of consumers in the forecast period.

Key Trends - Higher acceptance of online booking platforms is an emerging trend in the market. A large number of individuals have started using online portals to make hotel reservations. This allows customers to book more systematically. These portals are developing new innovative strategies to promote their web portals. In addition, online booking platforms with accurate information about destinations and routes help consumers to choose a suitable destination without visiting any agency office directly and save time. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase opportunities for vendors in the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost associated with luxury hotels is a major challenge impeding market growth. Luxury hotels are more expensive compared to traditional hotels. This is due to higher investment needs and location costs. The high-end part of society chooses luxury hotels mainly because of their high price. Thus, many guests are forced to choose traditional hotels, even if they gravitate towards luxury hotels. High costs associated with luxury hotels are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Luxury Hotel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Luxury Hotel Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Luxury Hotel Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Luxury Hotel Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Luxury Hotel Market vendors

Luxury Hotel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accor S.A., Aman Group Sarl., Best Western International Inc., Choice Hotels International Inc., Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Jardine Matheson, Jumeirah International LLC, Kempinski Hotels SA, Kerzner International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marriott International Inc., Rosewood Hotel Group, Shangri La Asia Ltd., Soneva Mauritius Ltd., The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd., The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd., and Wyndham Destinations Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury hotel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global luxury hotel market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Upscale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Upscale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Upper-upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Upper-upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Upper-upscale - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Upper-upscale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Upper-upscale - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Luxury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Luxury - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Chain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Chain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Independent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Independent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Independent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Independent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Independent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accor S.A.

Exhibit 112: Accor S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Accor S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Accor S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Accor S.A. - Segment focus

12.4 Best Western International Inc.

Exhibit 116: Best Western International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Best Western International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Best Western International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Choice Hotels International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Choice Hotels International Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Exhibit 125: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Hyatt Hotels Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

Exhibit 129: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc - Key offerings

12.9 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 132: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Jumeirah International LLC

Exhibit 136: Jumeirah International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Jumeirah International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Jumeirah International LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Kempinski Hotels SA

Exhibit 139: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 142: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 143: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 144: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 145: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.13 Marriott International Inc.

Exhibit 147: Marriott International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Marriott International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Marriott International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Marriott International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Rosewood Hotel Group

Exhibit 151: Rosewood Hotel Group - Overview



Exhibit 152: Rosewood Hotel Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Rosewood Hotel Group - Key offerings

12.15 Shangri La Asia Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Shangri La Asia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Shangri La Asia Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Shangri La Asia Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Shangri La Asia Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Wyndham Destinations

Exhibit 161: Wyndham Destinations - Overview



Exhibit 162: Wyndham Destinations - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Wyndham Destinations - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

