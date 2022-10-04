Luxury Institute Launches Private Client Professional (PCP) Certification to Empower HNW Client Professionals with Relationship Building Skills

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Institute today launched the Private Client Professional (PCP) Certification. Its proprietary online relationship building skills education program is currently being offered to client-facing professionals in financial services and wealth management firms, multi-family offices and family offices teams who serve HNW clients. The program educates and empowers client advisors to consistently design and deliver extraordinary client experiences that build long-term trusted relationships and yield maximum results. Luxury Institute's PCP Certification guides professionals through the most current HNW client values and priorities insights, empowers them with the critical relationship building skills based on the most advanced emotional intelligence research, and brings it all together with actionable self-mastery techniques that can be practiced and used daily.

Private Client Professional Certification

To determine the effectiveness of the program, Luxury Institute engaged top senior executives across financial services including private banking, wealth management, family offices and multifamily offices to test the program. Below are their insights:

"The content is insightful and comprehensive. It addresses issues that are typically not covered by service providers' training sessions for their teams. I like that it covers "why" issues and intangible aspects like values, when people tend to focus mainly on "what" issues and tangible benefits," said Family Office executive at top private bank.

"The training is exciting and would definitely have utility within my firm," said Managing Director of wealth management firm.

"Overall, the program is very well put together. I liked the step-by-step structure. I think this can be particularly helpful to new private client professionals who think success only depends on technical expertise," said former COO of renowned private bank.

Luxury Institute thanks all who participated in testing the program and its content to confirm its effectiveness and positive potential impact. It is clear professionals can bolster their career trajectory with leading-edge education from the world's leading HNW client professional research and training institution. Lifelong learning is essential for those engaged in today's rapidly evolving, dynamic financial services and wealth management industries. Client professionals who seek to build trusted, fulfilling lifetime relationships with HNW individuals and families need the most advanced education and training to keep pace, fulfill employers' expectations and reach their full potential. Learning from the world leaders in HNW and UHNW research and insights that build high-performance client relationship building skills is critical to career success in the 2020s.

Luxury Institute's PCP Certification will keep financial services and wealth management firms highly competitive and empower team members to master the emotional intelligence and client relationship-building skills the global market needs in months and years to come. Participants will learn from Luxury Institute faculty who are acknowledged leading experts in their fields. Leading brands and institutions invest in programs as a testament to the Luxury Institute's impact on the luxury industry over 20 successful years of training top-performing professionals across dozens of categories using proprietary neuroscience-based, emotional intelligence skills and practices that build private client loyalty and referrals. The Private Client Professional (PCP) Certification program offers a powerful recognized credential to gain acknowledgement and advancement within the industry.

For enterprises, Luxury Institute offers a powerful avenue to recognize and advance talented associates with new and improved life skills to reach higher performance goals. Importantly, Luxury Institute's programs fuel human creativity and measurable success in each professional's peer and client relationships and personal relationships. PCP provides powerful career credentials as it empowers future leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop other future leaders.

To enroll in the Private Client Professional Certification as an individual participant, visit LuxuryInstitute.com/private-client-professional. The course is designed with 100% instructional video followed by open-ended activities designed for individual reflection and assessment. Upon completion, participants are provided with a set of downloadable tools to execute the course learnings daily. Further, a signed Certificate of Completion by Luxury Institute CEO Milton Pedraza is provided and valid for 12-months. For enterprises seeking to enroll their organization and/or teams, please contact Luxury Institute directly for custom pricing and offerings.

We live in a fast-changing, globally connected work environment, where the rapid growth of HNW individuals and families is creating an explosion in demand for new talent equipped with top-tier client relationship-building skills. Private Client Professionals find themselves in need of foundational or advanced training in proven emotional intelligence skills as they increasingly interact with peers and clients on the front lines of business. What's more, a more dynamic workplace has created increased employment choices for bright associates. This makes it vitally important for companies to offer professional development opportunities to associates they want to retain. The program not only enables upskilled associates to bring breakthrough client relationship behaviors and practices to work, it also enhances job satisfaction and loyalty to their employers. By providing employees with career development and networking opportunities, financial services and wealth management enterprises create a more knowledgeable, skilled, and collaborative workforce with strong leaders who know how to bring new ideas to life and drive transformative change.

About Luxury Institute and the Private Client Professional Certification

Luxury Institute is the world's most trusted research, training, and elite business and personal data tech solutions partner for luxury goods and services brands. With the largest global network of luxury executives, experts, HNW and UHNW consumers, Luxury Institute provides its clients with high-performance, leading-edge solutions developed by the best, most successful minds in the industry. In the last 20 years, Luxury Institute has served over 1,100 luxury and premium goods and services brands.

The Institute has conducted more quantitative and qualitative research with affluent, HNW, and UHNW consumers than any other entity. This expertise has led to Luxury Institute's high-performance relationship building education system, Luxcelerate, and its online certification program, the Private Client Professional Certification. Each dramatically improves the relationship building and emotional intelligence skills as well as financial results of private client advisors and professionals.

Luxury Institute's advanced, high-performance system is based on continuously conducted and tested empirical research combined with proven best practices, insights derived from aviation, the armed forces, education, medicine, professional sports, behavioral and positive psychology, neuroscience, and interviews with client-facing executives, as well the Institute's own innovative, tested and proven techniques. We help private client professionals to transform from predominantly fearful, and unengaged transactors into highly proactive, emotionally intelligent, high-performance client relationship builders.

To learn more about Luxury Institute and the Private Client Professional Certification visit LuxuryInstitute.com.

