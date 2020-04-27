Luxury Jewellery Shoppers to Experience Treasured Brands as Never Before in the House of Luxury's Immersive, One-of-a-kind Virtual Trunk Shows

The House of Luxury's move towards virtual experiential e-commerce began earlier this month and was motivated by the desire to provide luxury consumers with new and exciting ways to connect with their favourite brands. The inaugural edition, which ran from 11 - 27 April, included leading watch and jewellery brands Bvlgari and Franck Muller , and had as its major highlight, the donation of sales from select earrings designed by Aisha Baker and Alessa Jewelry to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Charity contributions of this kind will be a recurring element of HOL's virtual trunk shows, although the items to be donated in upcoming events are yet to be revealed. Whether driven by passion for the cause or pure love for luxury, shoppers who sign-up to explore future trunk shows can expect more of the immersive and interactive features that attracted over 1000 unique visitors to the inaugural edition. Commenting on her experience, one reviewer said, "I'm a big fan of Alessa Jewelry and I was very impressed by the trunk show. It was a soothing and refreshing experience; like visiting an exclusive upscale boutique from my sofa." Another luxury shopper had this to say: "The sharp detailing of the jewellery was just amazing and with their 1-2-1 service, the trunk show was so much better than shopping on a website."

HOL's founder, Elio D'Anna, has been listening carefully to all client reviews. For him, making shoppers happy was always the goal. Reflecting on them, he says, "We are touched by what people are saying about the virtual trunk show. We're delighted that they enjoyed the intimate ambiance, the background music, and the ability to instantly set-up virtual appointments with our luxury consultants."

D'Anna added, "It's very encouraging to know that we've done something right and that people want to see more. We are also grateful to be able to connect with our clients despite how difficult and uncertain things are at the moment. Our third edition, coming up in just 2 weeks (11 May) with designers Tabbah, Avantist, Dreamboule and Fred, is already in the works."

HOL's second virtual trunk show, featuring unique collections by YEPREM, MAYA, Terzihan and Simone Jewels, will go live via secure link at 11am (GMT) on 27 April and will run till 11 May.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160178/The_House_of_Luxury_virtual_tour.mp4

SOURCE The House of Luxury