Luxury, Location, and Laid Back Living: WatermarkPointe Condominiums are Your Ideal Relaxation Location

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe Westchester condos for sale offer an ideal New Rochelle location, resort-inspired living, and a casual yet sophisticated lifestyle surrounded by breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound. From the panoramic waterviews to the open, contemporary interiors, you'll never want to leave your luxurious home!

Luxury Master Suites. WatermarkPointe has luxury on lock! Each enviable master suite at WatermarkPointe is complete with an en-suite, spa-inspired master bath featuring a soaking tub, custom cabinetry and designer fixtures. Master bedrooms feature walk-in closets and expansive windows that allow for stunning views. Start each morning with coffee in your light-filled oasis and finish every evening with a bubble bath and some soothing music.

Terrace Waterviews and BBQs. With plenty of space for BBQs, outdoor dining, and comfortable furniture, your 30-foot WatermarkPointe terrace will be your favorite place to escape the stresses of the day and unwind with friends. Try something new this summer and test out making grilled desserts like a grilled summer fruit skewers, or grilled pineapple topped with vanilla ice cream. Invite friends and neighbors over for an after-dinner treat and show off your culinary creations!

Resort-Inspired Amenities. Complete with an outdoor heated pool overlooking the Long Island Sound, a comfortable residents Clubhouse on the water's edge, a fully-equipped fitness center with an impeccable view, and tranquil winding walking paths, your WatermarkPointe dream home is also your dream vacation. Wake up to resort-inspired living every day, with all maintenance taken care of on your behalf, you're free to delight in every WatermarkPointe amenity any time you please.

Ideal Westchester Location. With ample access to major area highways and roadways, iconic Westchester shopping, and plenty of local historical sites to visit, residents of WatermarkPointe can explore New Rochelle and surrounding Westchester whenever they see fit. Additionally, with a location less than 5 miles away from the New Rochelle Metro North station, the Larchmont station, and the Pelham station, residents are free to enjoy Manhattan's finest, like dinner and a show, galleries, and pop-up excursions.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe condos in Westchester NY are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty & Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe