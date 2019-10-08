Luxury lots in Lexington Landing and Quail Island bring $2.188 million in auction

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The auction of the 43 remaining lots in the Lexington Landing and Quail Island development along the St. Joseph River resulted in a total sale of $2.188 million. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketed the properties and conducted the auction October 1.

The auction, held at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum/Northern Indiana Event Center, attracted 45 registered bidders and "exceeded the family's expectations," said Roger Diehm, vice president of Schrader.

The partnership made up of members of the Haines family said, "(Schrader) put together a marketing plan tailor made for us and executed it beautifully. Amazing print design for handouts and direct mail, electronic media for massive reach, and personal contact which is so important, all focused on targeted prospects," the family said.

The property, approximately 66 acres in all, is located at State Road 19 and West Lexington Avenue, in Elkhart. The lots, most waterfront, range in size from a half acre to 5 acres. By the end of the bidding, nine bidders emerged as successful buyers, with one buying 16 of the lots.

"We had bidders seeking a lot of the land and others focused on just one or two," said Diehm. "Some of these lots had never been offered on the market before, and by all accounts, we got a price that was fair to everybody."

Those seeking additional information on upcoming events or seeking to sell assets may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of real estate assets throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

