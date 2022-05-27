Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with AJX. Inc & Johnson Health Tech Inc |Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Luxury Massage Chair Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The luxury massage chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on online distribution channels, online marketing, and branding of their products to compete in the market. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

AJX. Inc - The company offers luxury massage chairs with model numbers such as LM-6800 and LM-6800S.

The company offers luxury massage chairs with model numbers such as LM-6800 and LM-6800S.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions, the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the impact of the covid-19 pandemic may impede market growth.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Market Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America



Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist global luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global luxury massage chair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global luxury massage chair market vendors





Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 242.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AJX. Inc

Exhibit 50: AJX. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 51: AJX. Inc - Product and service



Exhibit 52: AJX. Inc - Key offerings

11.4 Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Family Inada Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Family Inada Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Exhibit 59: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Johnson Health Tech Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Medical Breakthrough

Exhibit 65: Medical Breakthrough - Overview



Exhibit 66: Medical Breakthrough - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Medical Breakthrough - Key offerings

11.9 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: OSIM International Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 OTA World LLC

Exhibit 71: OTA World LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: OTA World LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 73: OTA World LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

