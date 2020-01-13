Luxury Modular Apartments Planned for San Pedro Take a Significant Step Toward Becoming Reality

The proposed project has been designed to utilize prefabricated modular units for the dwelling units and residential common spaces. "We believe modular construction will play an integral role in responding to the current housing shortage we are experiencing, and we are incredibly excited by the opportunity to work on this vanguard project," said Eric Zuziak, President of JZMK Partners.

407 N. Harbor has been designed to include 5 stories of modular residential units, over a 1-story Type 1 podium, and 2 levels of subterranean parking. The project site sits adjacent to the Port of Los Angeles and enjoys sweeping views of San Pedro Bay, while the building's architecture and material selection reflect the modern industrial character of the area. The project consists of 63 1- & 2-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 596-1,221 square feet. A signature feature of the project will be its 2,800 square foot live/work office space which will allow residents to conduct business from home in response to the growing trend to work remotely part or much of the week. The project's 6,700 Square Feet of open space will be programmed with residential amenities such as outdoor dining areas, fire tables, BBQ areas, green walls and flex space. Additional amenities will include a roof-top deck with views of San Pedro Bay and a View Terrace suspended 20 feet above the podium level open space.

About JZMK Partners

JZMK Partners is a dynamic and award winning international Architectural and Urban Planning firm that has a 55-year reputation based on the premise that design solutions should be creative, inspirational, and provide long term value. Using collaborative processes and new innovative modeling technologies; we develop timeless, environmentally sensitive and cost-effective solutions, fashioning us one of the most respected and sought-after Architectural and Urban Planning firms in the global marketplace today. The firm's influence and geographic project experience spans globally from the United States to over fifteen countries worldwide. For more information about JZMK Partners, please visit jzmkpartners.com.

