Luxury Perfume Market Size to Grow by USD 4.20 bn | Increase in Demand from the Millennial Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

The luxury perfume market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men



Unisex

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the luxury perfume market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The increase in demand from the millennial population, replenishing personal grooming, and influential endorsements from celebrities and social media will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the competition from products that are available at affordable prices will hamper the market growth.

Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors. This can help organizations in creating efficient business plans. Based on segmentation by geography, the luxury perfume market has been classified into five regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. According to our analysis, Europe is expected to account for 37% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the luxury perfume market in Europe. However, the growth of the market in Europe is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions during the forecast period.

Luxury Perfume Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury perfume market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury perfume market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury perfume market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of luxury perfume market vendors

Luxury Perfume Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

