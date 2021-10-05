Luxury Portfolio International® Announces the Addition of Six New Member Companies to its Global Network

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and renowned global network which comprises more than 200 leading high-end real estate brokerages, announced today that it has added six new members to its acclaimed network of residential real estate firms.

The new brokerages span the globe, and include:

Bonne Apart ( Dubai )

) Cervera Real Estate ( Miami )

) Charter One Realty ( North Carolina )

) Colliers ( Dublin )

) FGP | Swiss Alps ( Switzerland )

) Vanguard Properties ( San Francisco ).

Each brokerage is among the most respected in their specific markets. Domestically, Cervera Real Estate, Charter One Realty and Vanguard Properties serve some of the most in-demand markets in the United States. While these brokerages are based in the U.S., their services emphasize LPI's global approach, with clients worldwide.

Bonne Apart and Colliers are now the first brokerages in the LPI network based in Dubai and Ireland, respectively. These markets have emerged in recent years as some of the most affluent regions in the world. A more ultra-high net worth homebuyers seek out second and third homes homes throughout the globe, these new members will further all of LPI's reach in key markets.

"Luxury Portfolio International takes pride in its global approach to premium, luxury real estate," said Mickey Alam Khan, President of LPI. "Adding these new partners allows us to further the reach of all our members, providing opportunities in regions and even countries in which we did not previously have a presence. We are pleased to engage with these new companies, sharing our expertise and affording them access to the plethora of resources we have to offer."

For additional information on these brokerages, visit the Luxury Portfolio Brokers page on the LPI website.

