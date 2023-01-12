Luxury Portfolio International® Assembles Panel of Industry Leaders to Forecast the 2023 Outlook for Luxury Real Estate

Exclusive webinar will explore the latest findings from the revered network's just-released global market study and spotlight what's ahead for real estate professionals in the new year

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-of-the-year edition of Luxury Portfolio International®'s widely watched "Luxury Hour" series will bring together a quartet of real estate industry heavyweights, discussing which external and intra-industry drivers are most poised to impact the market in 2023 -- and how. Luxury Portfolio International (LPI) is the world's leading luxury real estate network and the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) -- the largest global network of premier independent brokerage firms.

The special live webcast takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST, and is free to registered viewers.

LPI President Mickey Alam Khan will moderate the event, which will feature key insights from Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR); Chandler Mount, Principal Researcher of Luxury Portfolio International and Founder/CEO of Affluent Consumer Research Company; Hoby Hanna, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; and Steve Walter, realtor, Michael Saunders & Company.

Also on the agenda will be an in-depth look at important insights gleaned from LPI's latest "State of Luxury Real Estate" (SOLRE) report. The study, which was released at the beginning of the new year, includes key analysis from affluent consumers in nearly 30 major markets in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

"One of the key areas of focus for our upcoming discussion will be anticipating market conditions," said Alam Khan. "Over the course of the past two+ years, agents and consumers have struggled with uncertainty. What is different about this year is that real estate professionals are more aware of the potential headwinds from their local economic conditions, and therefore anticipate that 2023 will be a stronger year as they build resilience and adapt to change. The input shared by this dynamic panel of experts will undoubtedly be invaluable for all, moving forward."

Additional topics to be covered include:

State of the Union: How healthy is the luxury real estate business in the United States and globally with higher mortgage, interest and inflation rates

Backdrop: Geopolitical, regulatory and economic considerations

What do affluent consumers want and how to market to them in a changed environment

By design: What buyers seek from their real estate purchases in terms of aesthetics, amenities, and landscaping

Agent of change: How real estate professionals must reorient in a slowing market

To register, please visit the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8595994427014337292

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. The network currently comprises 245-plus members in more than 45 countries. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. Last year, network members participated in over 1.2 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from more than 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

