Luxury Portfolio International® Charts New Course with Updated Brand and Identity

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International®, the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) today announced its new branding and identity to its global membership at its annual SUMMIT in Las Vegas.

The new logo was designed to better connect with today's global affluent by introducing a more streamlined and contemporary font and an updated, elegant color scheme. The new mark also introduces the use of the brand's initials LPI, designed to become a memorable, unique and discreet marker used in marketing and advertising materials to denote the quality of the firms that are members of Luxury Portfolio International®. The company's new logo was designed by 1000watt, a top real estate creative agency. A new tagline — Well Connected.™— will further reinforce the power of the brand and the relationship among LPI's over 200 member brokerages around the globe.

"The Luxury Portfolio International® name is known worldwide as a designation of the leading independent luxury real estate firms in each market," stated Stephanie Anton, President of Luxury Portfolio International®. "Taking inspiration from great luxury brands like Bavarian Motor Works, aka BMW and Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, aka LVMH, we have introduced our name with a monogram, LPI. The treatment of our monogram, or mark, was very deliberately designed as a distinctive piece of art. The cleaner and more contemporary identity reflects our evolution as a distinctive brand that represents a standard of service for the world's most affluent consumers."

Alongside the logo change, LPI has also updated its complete brand identity with new colors and fonts as well as updated marketing materials to accompany the launch. It has also completed the first stage of a renovation to the company website, with a second phase planned for later in 2019.

"Crafting an identity that will be used globally by hundreds of different companies is an exciting challenge," added Brian Boero, CEO, 1000watt. "We created a brand mark that will be subtle and yet instantly recognizable as an assurance of quality. The world of luxury thrives on personal relationships and service. The phrase Well Connected.™ speaks not just of the agents and brokers themselves but also of their clients who travel in rarified circles."

The LPI logo and identity will shortly be in use by all members of Luxury Portfolio International® and appears on the company's advertising, marketing materials and Luxury Portfolio magazine. To view the new branding, please visit luxuryportfolio.com .

About Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI)

LPI ( luxuryportfolio.com ) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and marketed over 57,000 luxury homes last year. Well Connected.™

