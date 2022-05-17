Luxury Portfolio International® to Unveil Top Secrets of Successful Real Estate Agents in Exclusive Webcast

"Luxury Hour" event will reveal expert insights from four of the world's most revered luxury real estate agents

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the secret to the success of some of the world's most accomplished real estate agents?

The highly effective strategies, trendsetting tactics, and deliberate steps towards the top will be the focus of a special live webcast this week, hosted by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) and featuring four of the industry's most prolific producers. Viewers of the free event -- the latest installment of LPI's widely watched "Luxury Hour" series -- will not only have the opportunity to hear more about what it takes to grow a business, but overcome challenges, build good daily habits, and boost brand visibility.

LPI President Mickey Alam Khan will moderate the hour-long event, which takes place this Wednesday, May 18, at 11 a.m. EST. LPI is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® – the largest global network of premier locally branded firms. Alam Khan will be joined by Gary Gold, executive vice president of Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills, Cali., Louise Phillips Forbes, licensed associate real estate broker with Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales in New York, Billy Nash, founder of Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Bobby Stephens, senior vice president of sales for Comey & Shepherd Realtors in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"These are four of the greatest agents in the world," said Alam Khan. "What we can learn from their drive and determination, and how these juggernauts have built their businesses from the ground up, is unparalleled. I think one of the key takeaways from our discussion will be their in-the-trenches perspectives on how they navigate the market when it's soft, just as triumphantly as they do when it's booming."

Additional topics to be covered by the panelists include:

How they find potential listings and approach sellers

The types of marketing outreach they implement for listings awareness

How they use the Luxury Portfolio International network for business development and customer acquisition

Tips for agents who are starting out or aspiring to enter the upper reaches of the luxury segment

Furthering the webcast's popularity as a 'must-see,' there will be an in-depth Q&A at its onset with Jon Krabbe, the co-founder and managing partner of Agent Image, one of the top real estate website design company in the world. Krabbe, whose venerated firm is an exclusive sponsor of the upcoming "Luxury Hour" event, will answer live questions with viewers about tips and best practices for web design, search engine optimization, and more.

To register, please visit the following link:

https://www.luxuryportfolio.com/blog/luxury-hour-register-for-may-webinar-secrets-of-successful-top-agents/

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier, independent luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries. Network members participate in over 1.3 million global transactions annually. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

