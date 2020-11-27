Luxury Real Estate - Ignace Meuwissen successfully concludes sale of his real estate knowledge company

MEGGEN, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned real estate expert and property consultant Ignace Meuwissen, who advises wealthy Eastern European and Asian industrialists, has successfully sold his company to a major international partner. Meuwissen launched his real estate knowledge company in 2008. Six years later, in 2014, he organised the first relocation of a Russian industrialist to the Netherlands. Says Meuwissen: "Having evolved my own, unique way of working, based on personal contacts, lobbying, and strategic thinking, it had become particularly challenging to continue my activity while at the same time establishing a strong international base. Now, I have achieved that goal."



A number of parties from the world of real estate and the financial sector were interested in closing a deal with Meuwissen. The key factor was his unique client portfolio of UHNWI (ultra-high net worth individuals), many of whom are oligarchs. Meuwissen advises these extremely wealthy clients on buying and selling residential property in global hotspots, and organises the transactions involved. Many of his clients are looking to relocate to Europe, chiefly Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. With Brexit Meuwissen handles an order book and waiting list of 70 searches. This full portfolio has an estimated value of between EUR 750 million and 1.5 billion.



The anonymous new owner with whom Meuwissen will be collaborating is a private investor of Russian origin, who is active in the banking and real estate sector. The purchase price was based on the transaction value of real estate operations in recent years, and future searches. This gives a figure of between EUR 1.6 billion and 2.35 billion.



Ignace Meuwissen, now aged 55, will stay on as an advisor at the company until 2025. Alongside this, he will be focussing on Property4East with his partner Mohammad Zahoor, an industrialist from Ukraine. Property4East.com is a platform for international luxury real estate with starting prices from EUR1 million. The platform aims to serve the real estate needs of the UHNWI population of Russia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and its neighboring countries. Advertising on the Property4East.com platform is available to both owners as well as high-end real estate brokers of luxury homes.

Contacts:

Rene Meuwissen

+352 691 890 635

A. Satarova via [email protected]

SOURCE Luxury Real Estate