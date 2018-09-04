Luxury Real Estate Auctions Are Back

St Petersburg Florida Snell Isle Over 4000 Total SF Sept 22nd at 11am

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, only the multimillion dollar estates and buyers have been privy to buying estates at auction. Well, we are beginning to see more and more sellers turn to auctions as a viable way to sell their luxury home. Especially, in a tight market across the country where bidding wars are back. Why not do the auction from the start?

Click Here For answers about this Luxury Real Estate Auction or you can submit a specific question you may have.

Auctions are back. Perfect example is this luxury real estate Auction! This majestic Mediterranean Inspired pool home in Snell Isle has just been renovated. Nestled in one of the most elegant and influential neighborhoods in St. Pete, this spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath retreat boasts the perfect location and an Open Floor Plan that is ideal for entertaining. This video helps answer many of the general questions about real estate auctions. Contact Karl Moeller at 727-656-7440 for more specifics.
How do I buy at auction? CLICK HERE https://tinyurl.com/yc93hyfz - Sept 22nd Luxury Auction! This is an auction property; a 7.5% buyer’s premium applies. Nestled in one of the most elegant and influential neighborhoods in St. Pete, this spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath retreat boasts the perfect location and an Open Floor Plan. Contact Karl Moeller 727-656-7440. Coastal Properties Group Florida LLC. Exclusive waterfront community. Totally renovated. Huge Lot. Pool Home. St. Petersburg Florida.
How do I buy at auction? https://tinyurl.com/yc93hyfz

How do I participate as a Realtor? https://tinyurl.com/y7q4qtxf 

Pre-Register Now at http://www.coastalrealestateauctions.com/contact (Please include broker's name and contact information if represented)

For example a luxury real estate auction coming up is 230 Bandera Way NE in St Petersburg Florida in the exclusive neighborhood of Snell Isle near downtown. Videos about the auction can be found at https://youtu.be/r12mta4tQlU .

This home is totally renovated and nestled in the exclusive waterfront community of Snell Isle in St Petersburg, Florida.

  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3.5 Bathrooms
  • 3,334 Heated SF.
  • Pool home on a huge lot.

An easy way to learn more or register for the auction is call 727-656-7440 Karl Moeller Coastal Properties Group Florida LLC. Can also see more photos at http://www.coastalrealestateauctions.com/230banderawayauction

This is an auction property; including a 7.5% buyer's premium applies. This majestic Mediterranean Inspired pool home in Snell Isle has just been renovated. This retreat of a home boasts the perfect location and an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining. Open to the formal dining room and breakfast nook, the elegant gourmet kitchen features custom solid wood cabinetry with soft-close doors and brushed nickel hardware, gorgeous granite counters, glass tile, and stainless appliances, including a wine refrigerator, double door fridge and convection oven.

The Brand-new Master Suite is the ideal owner's sanctuary with an enticing spa-like Master Bath with a freestanding garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms offer plenty of options for guests. Outdoor entertaining is a delight poolside with a spacious pavered patio and built in grill. The freshly landscaped grounds, with lovely mature trees and a newly sodded lawn, creates a lush tropical oasis on this private, oversized lot. Located just minutes from Vibrant downtown St. Petersburg, Coffee Pot Bayou and Waterfront Parks, you have the arts, culture, shopping and the fine dining the area is famous for, at your fingertips.

All Auctions Are Live and ONsite. More auctions to come.

