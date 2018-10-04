Luxury Vacation Rental Business Training Comes to Orlando Area

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LuxHomePro, a national leader in short-term luxury vacation rental business training will hold a real estate business training summit December 3rd through 6th at Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Those interested in attending should contact Jerry Conti, Co-Founder of LuxHomePro at 888-589-7760, register online at www.luxhomepro.com, or attend our free webinar at https://www.luxhomepro.com/profit-webinar/.

A shift in consumer behavior is transforming the travel industry as millions of travelers shift from hotels to private homes and apartments as their first choice for accommodations. Sites like AirBnB, VRBO and Home Away process thousands of lodging transactions weekly. According to CBRE, AirBnB accommodations alone now account for 9% of all lodging units in the 10 largest U.S. markets. What's more, AirBnB units are doubling annually, while the hotel industry is adding new units at only about 1% each year.

The remarkable thing about this growth is that only about 10% of travelers today are even aware of its existence. Yet, according to Bloomberg, once people have tried it once, they're hooked, with just 40% saying they still prefer hotels. Goldman Sachs research into this trend confirms that such "people 'do a 180' in their preferences," moving directly from preferring traditional hotels to preferring short-term rental accommodations.

Dave Bynum, Co-Founder of LuxHomePro, believes that "the vacation rental market provides a rare opportunity for investing into the revenues from short-term rentals without taking on the burdens of ownership." But success requires expert knowledge, Bynum says. "We analyze dozens of factors that the average person might not consider when assessing a property for the vacation rental niche."

Jerry Conti, Co-Founder of LuxHomePro, agrees. "Even experienced real estate investors may struggle to master the short-term luxury rental marketplace, because the market is so new. Few people have the experience necessary to select and operate properties profitably."

That's why Mr. Bynum and Mr. Conti decided to create LuxHomePro, which trains would-be luxury vacation rental operators, provides support services including property selection, lease negotiation advice and even a "do-it-for-you" program. Their next 3-day event is coming to Orlando, Florida, December 3rd through 6th at Rosen Centre Hotel.

LuxHomePro is an Arizona Corporation that provides education and training for the luxury vacation rental industry.

