Luxury Watch Brand Breitling Nabs Space at Rfr's 875 Washington St. in New York City's Meatpacking District

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail by MONA, the leasing and advisory firm guiding tenants and landlords through an evolving retail landscape, announced today that the Swiss luxury watch maker Breitling has signed a long-term, 3,807-square-foot retail lease at 875 Washington St. in New York City's Meatpacking District, a major win for the Manhattan submarket.

Swiss Luxury watchmaker Breitling leased 3,807 square feet of space at 875 Washington in New York's Meatpacking District. Brandon Singer, CEO of Retail by MONA

The new Breitling Boutiques outpost, on the corner unit at 14th Street and Washington Street, includes 1,738 square feet of ground floor space and 2,069 square feet of lower-level space. The store is at the base of the 875 Washington Street building, where Soho Works occupies the upper floors. Other retail tenants at the address include Vans and Paige; Diane von Furstenberg is directly across the street from the new Breitling location.

Landlords RFR Realty and Raycliff Capital were represented by a Retail by MONA team led by CEO Brandon L. Singer along with Michael Cody, and Sara Armet. Breitling was represented by Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting, Inc.

Asking rent was $550 per square feet and three inline retail units are still available for lease at 875 Washington St., including two 2,000 square foot units and one 1,000 square foot unit, according to MONA's Singer. The space Breitling will fill was previously leased by Afterpay as part of an Innovative New York Fashion Week pop-up experience.

"Breitling is an iconic global brand making exclusive luxury watches – we are thrilled to bring them to this extraordinary Manhattan neighborhood," said Brandon L. Singer, CEO of Retail by MONA. "We are confident this location will strongly perform and complement 875 Washington's high quality retail mix."

Launched in September 2020 as the retail sector absorbed the impact of a global pandemic, the Retail by MONA team signed over $300 Million of aggregate retail transactions in New York and Miami. The team's forward-thinking approach is helping tenants and landlords successfully navigate the continued evolution of the retail sector.

