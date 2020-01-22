Luxury Watch Market Scope and Price Analysis | Data Bridge Market Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Luxury Watch Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovative marketing through online channels which has affected the thinking and preferences of consumers.

The Major players profiled in Global Luxury Watch Market report included RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others),

Gender Type (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce)

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Highlights following Market Drivers And Restraint:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019 , Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name "11:59" collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name "11:59" collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique. In May 2018 , Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand "Baume". The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

