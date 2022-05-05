Luxury Watch Market Size to increase by USD 1.78 Bn | APAC to hold 32% market share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Technavio expects the global luxury watch market to witness an incremental growth of USD 1.78 billion between 2020 and 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly driven by factors such as premiumization through product design and innovation. In addition, other factors such as the growing inclination toward fashion trends and the strong brand positioning and branding to influence the purchase decisions of customers will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the rising competition from smartwatches and the increasing availability of counterfeit products will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies including Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The global luxury watches market is fragmented due to the presence of several global players. Vendors are promoting their products through celebrity endorsements and fashion events. The competition among vendors is moderate in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. However, during the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify as vendors are focusing on bringing in innovation in terms of product design and functionalities to meet changing demands of consumers in accordance with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends.

The competitive scenario provided in the market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

By End-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as men and women.

The market growth will be significant in the men segment over the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is driven by the introduction of customized and personalized products for men by vendors.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the market is analyzed across offline and online segments.

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of luxury watches in 2021.

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Luxury Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.70 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

