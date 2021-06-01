Luxury Wig Store Opens in Central Chicago in Midst of Pandemic

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago has always been home for Kay'Chanel, but her journey within the city has taken her from being pregnant and living at a homeless shelter at the age of 16 to now owning a brick-and-mortar luxury wig store in Central Chicago, The Kay'Chanel Collection. On the verge of hitting 7 figures, this powerhouse luxury wig designer is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"I hope that I can enhance the beauty of women across the world. Feeling beautiful is essential. When a woman wakes up and feels beautiful, she becomes ready to conquer the world. I want each and every woman that purchases a luxury unit to feel capable and deserving of obtaining everything she's ever dreamed of."

About The Kay'Chanel Collection

On December 6th of 2020, Chanel opened the doors of her first luxury wig retailer store 'The Kay'Chanel Collection' positioned at 70th East 21st Street in Chicago. The Kay'Chanel Collection provides upper-level professionals with high-end lace frontal wigs and looks inspired by luxury, fashion, and trends. These deluxe wigs provide 180% density, making them full of volume from the root to the ends and resulting in a more realistic look. Their lace is thinner than most competitors, giving clients a look that is unmatched by any other wig designer.

About Kay'Chanel

Kay'Chanel started styling hair and designing custom wigs in 2011 after experiencing continuous setbacks in her career. With every hardship she faced, her conviction and determination grew stronger. Although warned against opening a brick-and-mortar during a global pandemic, she validated her business objectives and goals by surveying thousands of women with regard to their haircare needs. Kay'Chanel now plans to commemorate this accomplishment with a Grand Reopening & Ribbon cutting, where she will reveal her new premier services and what's next.

