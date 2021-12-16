Luxury Yacht Market Size to Grow by 327 units | Increase In Recreational Tourism to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Increase in recreational tourism is one of the key drivers anticipated to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Tourism is a major economic activity across the globe and is a significant contributor to the economic growth, employment, and social development of numerous countries. It also plays a key role in the global luxury yacht market, where commercial yacht operators or fleet operators form a significant part of the business. The global tourism industry is witnessing tremendous growth, with Southeast Asia witnessing more growth than other regions. This is primarily due to the increase in the number of tourists from developing countries, such as China and India, who are spending almost three times more on foreign tourism than what they spend locally.

Market Challenge

High cost of operations is one of the primary luxury yacht market challenges likely to limit the market growth. Motor luxury yachts have every modern convenience installed onboard, such as ACs, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot. In order to power all these amenities, luxury yachts require a reliable power generating system. Thus, these yachts use gasoline or diesel-powered internal combustion engine ICEs to sail along with powering these modern conveniences and charging onboard batteries.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The luxury yacht market report is segmented by Type (motor yachts and sail yachts) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The motor yachts type segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The motor yacht segment is expected to have a higher growth rate than the sail yacht segment owing to the increasing demand for luxury motor yachts from both private owners and chartered yacht service providers. In terms of geography, Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for the luxury yacht market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned·

Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.



Azimut Benetti SpA



Brunswick Corp.



Christensen Shipyards LLC



Damen Shipyards Group NV



Feadship Holland BV



FERRETTI SpA



Heesen Yachts Sales BV



Overmarine Group Spa



Palumbo Group Spa

Luxury Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 327.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Overmarine Group Spa, and Palumbo Group Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

