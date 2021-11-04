Luxury Yacht Market to grow at a CAGR 11.32% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Azimut Benetti SpA & Brunswick Corp. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in recreational tourism, digital marketing and increasing social media use will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of operations will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The luxury yacht market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Overmarine Group Spa, and Palumbo Group Spa.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the luxury yacht market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Regions

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for the luxury yacht market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into Motor Yachts and Sail Yachts. The luxury yacht market share growth by the motor yacht segment will be significant

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Luxury Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 327.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti SpA, Brunswick Corp., Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Overmarine Group Spa, and Palumbo Group Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

