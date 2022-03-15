Luxventure Enters into Agreement as Exclusive Supplier of Cross-border Merchandize from Japan and Plans for NFT based Projects

HAIKOU, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) (the "Company"), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today that, on March 10, 2022, Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("JX Hainan"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement on Cross-border Supply Chain of Duty Free Merchandize (the "Agreement") with Aikayun Technology (Hainan) Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the Agreement, JX Hainan was granted an exclusive right to distribute cross-border products from Japan in the Hainan Island in the amount up to RMB1,000,000,000.

In addition, the Company plans to enter into the Metaverse by offering Non-fungible Token ("NFT") based projects, which will be lead by its Chief Technology Officer.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "With the China's border remain closed due to Covid restriction, there is a high demand for cross-border products from Japan. This exclusive cooperation allows JX Luxventure to be the exclusive supplier and distributor to meet such high demand. In addition, I look forward to our IT team to expand into the NFT related projects and bring JX Luxventure into the Metaverse."

Mr. Liu Ze, Chief Technology Officer of the Company commented: "China has set Metaverse as the growing sector for the next few years. This fits perfectly with my background as an expert in Blockchain, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. I look forward to work with our R&D team to bring JX Luxventure into the Metaverse by delivering NFL based projects."

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families. Its business segments cover menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

