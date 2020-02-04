Luz Caraballo's New Book Tiempos Y Sazones, An Entrancing Collection Of Poems With Evoking Ideas And Feelings From The Heart And Mind

Luz Caraballo said this about her book: "This work allows us to observe a very distant, foggy, forgotten time. Where painful realities, events, anecdotes and the pain of life went unnoticed. You can glimpse the lament in prose for disdain, satire and slander, from which sunk in poverty seeks to refresh your life with a little love or perhaps disappointment. The author is attached to lived experiences, optimisms, times, seasonings of the reality of an era. He notes in his poems the irony of the environment that apparently has no choice, and a change made it worse than an irony. In his verses, the unfulfilled promises and the disappointments of love are palpated; and in one or another prose, one feels the palpitation of a people making grooves without yuntas or pruning shears. More intensely, he points out that there is no slavery without freedom. In many of his verses, he lets his oppressed spirit get drunk at the time. Then, detaching itself from that past, it adheres like ivy to many other promises and new hope. Hope that imitates power and endurance. In his endurance he relives his last times and leaving the morning mist aside he wakes up to new times and seasons. His new career for life shines his light while in his heart with golden notches he leaves these words written: 'Hope has power.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Luz Caraballo's new book Tiempos y Sazones will captivate readers with its relatable view of life that reveals their innermost thoughts and emotions.

Consumers who wish to be inspired in life by understanding and appreciating its eccentricity can purchase Tiempos y Sazones in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084720/Luz_Caraballo.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

