Luzerne County Partners with VisionQuest To Support At-Risk Children and Families

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionQuest, also known as VQ, announced today the expansion of its current partnership with Luzerne County, Penn., to provide at-risk children and families services. Starting in 2020, VQ will offer the following additional services to the county:

Community Intervention Services (CIS) – CIS is an intensive supervised in-home program targeting at-risk children with the goal of keeping them in their family homes and out of juvenile facilities.

Supervised Independent Living (SIL) – SIL closes the gap between the end of foster care and transition to independent living, ensuring children who have reached adulthood and leaving their foster homes have the necessary skills, confidence and independence to live on their own.

Supervised Visitation – VisionQuest provides a safe, homelike environment for visits between children in the custody of county child services and their families.

"There is no better feeling than working with local officials to make their communities great places for children and families," said VQ CEO Mark Contento. "Thank you to Luzerne Country for entrusting VisionQuest with this vital community role."

VisionQuest is a comprehensive national youth services organization that adheres to the highest professional standards in providing innovative intervention services to at-risk children and families. Established in 1973 by founder Bob Burton, VisionQuest provides extraordinary experiences and relationships that allow children, staff, and families to redefine and reach their highest potential. The Tucson-based company specializes in programs for at-risk children in juvenile court systems, victims of sex trafficking, unaccompanied migrant children, and comprehensive residential support facilities. The organization currently operates in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas.

SOURCE VisionQuest