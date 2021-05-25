Lychees grow out of thousand-year-old trees

This year, lychee from Guangdong welcomes another good harvest. They will be exported to Canada, the United States, Chile, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Nigeria, South Africa and other countries. In early June, the lychee will arrive at supermarkets in these countries.

What kind of fruit it is? Is it edible, or sweet?

The 66-year-old John has been to Guangdong China this year. "Lychee is popular in China. It has been cultivated for a long time. It may be beyond your imagination that thousand-year-old trees can bear these bright reddish fruits," he said. The fruit is sweet and fragrant with white flesh in red armor, and it will grow on people.



Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming in Guangdong China, is known as the home of lychee. It has been two thousand years since this town planted lychee. As early as the Tang dynasty, lychee from Gaozhou was a tribute to the imperial court of ancient China. There is an old lychee orchard in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, called Gongyuan Orchard. It's said that the lychee that Gao Lishi, a eunuch from Tang dynasty paid tribute to beauty Yang came from this Orchard.



The flesh contains up to 66 percent glucose. Besides, there are protein, multiple vitamins, organic acid and other nutrients. People may have a question about how to eat lychee. John said, "It smells well, but we do not directly gnaw its thick rough skin. Remove it and bite the while flesh. Let the sweet juice fill your mouth, like the taste of first love."



Visitors are invited to taste this sweet fruit grown out of the thousand-year-old trees.



