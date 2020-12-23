Lycovary™ Daily provides anti-ageing oxygenation of the ovaries to help women with PMS, painful periods and comfortable menopause transition

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging, CaDi, (cadifamily.com) is launching Lycovary™ Daily, a new generation of food supplement for ovarian health in the family of oxygenation products. It provides clinically validated and personalised daily support for women from the beginning of their fertile phase through to the menopause.

Hundreds of millions of women around the world encounter problems before and during their periods due to ovarian hormonal imbalances. In addition, hot flushes and night sweats during the menopause, early onset of osteoporosis and other health issues in later life also stem from this imbalance.

Tissue oxygenation is essential for any tissue function, including hormone production. This oxygenation gradually declines naturally with age. However, tissue oxygen deprivation may happen at any age, caused by certain dietary deficiencies, negative lifestyle factors or inflammatory conditions. This in turn would lead to disruption in synchronisation of the ovarian hormone cascade.

Lycovary™ Daily has been developed by Lycotec , a biotech company based in Cambridge UK. It is a patented complex of DHA Omega 3 with the carotenoid molecules Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which, due to a unique technology, can provide targeted anti-ageing oxygenation for women throughout their life.

Clinical trials demonstrated 250 mg of Lycovary™ Daily DHA Omega 3 to be 10-16 times stronger than conventional Omega 3 supplement products and 4–5 times more powerful than Omega 3 pharmaceuticals. This superiority translates into a much more efficient reduction in markers of inflammatory damage and to a boost in peripheral tissue oxygenation and respiration. The increased bioavailability and targeted delivery reduces side effects and makes for unnecessary overconsumption of traditional Omega 3 and carotenoid products.

CaDi, a member of the International Association of Fertility Societies, helps with ovarian health problems which affect half of the world's female population. About 30-40% of women of reproductive age have premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and about 50% dysmenorrhea, of whom 15-20% have severe painful periods. 45-50% of all women have adverse menopausal symptoms.

"We are pleased to announce that CaDi is launching Lycovary™ Daily to help women to support their health and improve the quality of their lives. We are proud that many years of medical research have now resulted in a powerful and effective dietary supplement, which will be available worldwide from the beginning of next year," said Alexey Shulepov, CEO of CaDi.

A combination of Lycovary™ Daily with a personalised CaDi AI-based algorithm recommendation provides additional superior efficacy over existing Omega 3 and carotenoid products. It is safe, vegan and its active ingredients are GMO-free and approved for humans.

CaDi Family products are available only on cadifamily.com

For further information please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging (CaDi)