Lydia Carlis Named Chief Program & People Officer at Acelero Learning

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Carlis to our organization," said Henry Wilde, Co-founder and CEO, Acelero Learning. "I have always admired her work and leadership deeply and feel blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with her. Dr. Carlis is without question among the most innovative and outcome driven leaders in the field, and her unique expertise in both research and practice is a perfect match with Acelero."

Dr. Carlis most recently served as Principal Consultant for eyemaginED, where she worked with schools, districts, states, foundations and other ed-facing organizations to significantly impact outcomes for children most at risk when schools and systems fail them. Prior to starting eyemaginED, Dr. Carlis served as the Chief of Research and Innovation for AppleTree Institute for Education Innovation.

"For far too many children in the United States, lack of access to high quality early learning means they will not reach their inherent potential. I am honored to join Acelero Learning and Shine Early Learning to support their ongoing work to provide high quality, equity-centered programs and services with Head Start children and families at scale," said Dr. Carlis. "I am especially excited to partner with and support the amazing, dedicated staff and leaders I've begun to meet who bring Acelero and Shine's mission to life everyday."

Dr. Carlis holds a Bachelor of Science in physics from Howard University; a master's degree in curriculum and instruction with bilingual special education concentration from The George Washington University; and a doctorate degree in special education, learning disabilities from The University of Maryland - College Park.

Acelero Learning, and its divisions Shine Early Learning and Spark Learning Lab, are pioneers in early childhood education and family engagement services, impacting tens of thousands of children ages 0-5 and families across the country. In 2019, Acelero Learning was named one of five national exemplar Head Start programs, among 1,800 across the country, by Bellwether Education Partners.

SOURCE Acelero Learning

Related Links

http://www.acelero.net

