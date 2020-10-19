Lydia Jumonville Recognized As Top Denver Metro Area Leader

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that SCL Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Jumonville, has been recognized by the Denver Business Journal with its 2020 Most Admired CEO Award. This award honors outstanding chief executive officers in the Denver metropolitan area who serve as innovators, role models and exceptional leaders in our community. Their contributions impact the company they lead as well as the community in which they serve.

Lydia has a track record of outstanding leadership at SCL Health and throughout her career. She has served as the Chief Executive Officer of SCL Health since May of 2017, and had previously served as SCL Health's Chief Financial Officer for seven years prior to assuming the CEO role. Lydia served in various financial management roles in the healthcare industry before joining SCL Health.

The outstanding leadership that Lydia provides to SCL Health's associates every day was magnified even more as she led us through our response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring we had the support and resources needed to care for our associates, our patients and our communities. She also played a critical role in bringing together leaders and partners throughout our community to align on a coordinated, collective response to COVID-19, recognizing the pandemic was bigger than one hospital or one health system. Her strength, confidence, compassion and commitment have all supported what the Most Admired CEO Award was created to recognize: strong leaders who support strong organizations and ultimately make a positive impact on our community.

"On behalf of the SCL Health Board of Directors, I want to share how fortunate we are to have Lydia's leadership at SCL Health," said Steven Huebner, Chairman of the Board of Directors for SCL Health. "Even before COVID-19, our associates and communities have benefitted from Lydia's strong leadership and commitment to the mission of SCL Health. It is said that in times of crisis, one's true character shines through, and we have seen Lydia's resiliency, determination and courage navigate us through a time of unprecedented change and challenges. Congratulations, Lydia, on this extremely well-deserved recognition."

Lydia will be recognized alongside a handful of other executive peers at a virtual ceremony being hosted by the Denver Business Journal on Thursday, November 12, 2020. To learn more about the incredible work SCL Health has championed under Lydia's leadership in the communities we serve, visit SCLHealthReport.org .

About SCL Health:

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.8 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2019, SCL Health invested $255 million in community benefit—9 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities. To learn more about SCL Health, visit www.sclhealth.org .

Media Contact:

Nikki Sloup

Vice President, Communications

303-813-5196

[email protected]

SOURCE SCL Health

Related Links

www.sclhealth.org

