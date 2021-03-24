Lyfebulb and CSL Behring Announce the Finalists for the 2021 Transplant Innovation Challenge

Lyfebulb and CSL Behring's mission within the Challenge is to identify new ways and meaningful solutions to help organ transplant recipients, donors, and family members better manage their numerous daily challenges and improve overall quality of life. The eleven finalists selected to compete at the Challenge were chosen based on the potential of their innovative ventures to address these issues, as well as their personal story sparking the launch of their company.

"Improving the transplantation process and empowering patients and their family members to succeed in their complex journeys is our ultimate goal within this initiative and partnership with CSL Behring," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, Founder & CEO, Lyfebulb. "We see great potential in the solutions put forth by this diverse set of finalists to make a lasting impact on the transplant community and look forward to accelerating their development through this initiative and beyond."

The finalists will pitch their companies' solutions to an expert panel of judges comprised of healthcare industry, medical, and patient leaders on May 13, 2021. The jury will ultimately select one winner to be awarded a $25,000 monetary grant to further the growth of their company. The judging panel will include:

Lloyd Ratner , MD, MPH, FACS, Professor of Surgery, Director, Renal and Pancreatic Transplantation at Columbia University Medical Center

, MD, MPH, FACS, Professor of Surgery, Director, Renal and Pancreatic Transplantation at Medical Center Jeff Hoffman , Partner, Chief Development Officer at Havas Health & You

, Partner, Chief Development Officer at Havas Health & You Lara Abounayan , Heart Transplant Patient Ambassador, Marriage and Family Therapist Associate at Healing the Hurt Consulting

, Heart Transplant Patient Ambassador, Marriage and Family Therapist Associate at Healing the Hurt Consulting Stephen Squinto , PhD, Executive Partner at OrbiMed Advisors

, PhD, Executive Partner at OrbiMed Advisors Alex Tulchinsky , Chief Technology Officer at United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

"The range of ideas represented by these finalists is inspiring and demonstrates exactly why we partnered with Lyfebulb on this unique initiative," said Kevin Kovaleski, Vice President, Global Commercial Development, Transplant, CSL Behring. "We look forward to these great concepts evolving into meaningful innovation for the transplant community and are proud to support this challenge that so closely aligns with CSL Behring's longstanding commitment to innovation."

Beyond the pitch competition, the Challenge will provide opportunities for the finalists and participating guests to exchange ideas and insights about how to further advance patient innovation in the transplant community and impact change. To learn more about the Challenge, please visit:

https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-challenges/challenges/lyfebulb-csl-innovation-challenge

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. Lyfebulb operates across 11 disease states and counting. See Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring

For more information:

Lyfebulb Contact:

Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD

CEO & Founder, Lyfebulb

Phone: + 1 917-575-0210

Email: [email protected]

CSL Behring Contact:

Jennifer Purdue

External Communications Manager, CSL Behring

Phone: +1 610-306-9355

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lyfebulb

Related Links

lyfebulb.com

