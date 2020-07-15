Lyfebulb Seeks Companies with Solutions to Address Substance Use Disorders for an Innovation Challenge

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a patient empowerment platform, in partnership with Orexo, a global leader in the addictive disorders field, invites entrepreneurs to apply now through August 7th for the Lyfebulb-Orexo Innovation Challenge. The goal of the initiative is to bring together new solutions to address unmet needs in supporting successful, long-term recovery from alcohol and opioid use disorders.

Submissions may span not only digital health solutions, but also consumer products, telehealth, mobile health, health information technology, personalized care, and devices, sensors and wearables that support all facets of recovery.

"These business concepts may directly treat the substance use disorder or be used in tandem with treatment to foster healthy habits and routines, improve mental and physical well-being, or address co-morbidities of the disorders," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "Solutions should improve outcomes and experiences for either those struggling with addiction or their support partners; both parties are critical to maintain long-term success."

The Innovation Challenge will take place, virtually, in October 2020 and will be open to Patient Entrepreneurs—those who have been motivated by a personal health experience of him/herself, or as a support partner for a loved one. Selected finalists will receive an invitation to pitch their solutions to an expert panel of judges comprised of healthcare industry, medical and patient leaders. Competing finalists will be considered for possible partnerships with Orexo or for investment. The winner will be awarded a $25,000 monetary grant.

Patient entrepreneurs may apply now through Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EDT at https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-award/orexo-2020. The competition is free to enter. Official eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions can be found on the Lyfebulb website.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry to support user-driven innovation. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health, migraine, transplantation and chronic cough.

See www.lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Lyfebulb LinkedIn, and Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn.

About Orexo

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap and is available as ADRs on OTCQX in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed. For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

