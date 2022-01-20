LyGenesis Announces a New Peer-Reviewed Publication Expanding its Liver Regeneration Technology

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyGenesis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cell therapies for patients with end stage liver disease, Type 1 diabetes, end stage renal disease, single enzyme deficiencies, and aging, announced today the publication of a new peer-reviewed paper published in journal Hepatology on its organ regeneration technology.

LyGenesis's technology is built on a broad foundation of small and large animal preclinical studies showing that lymph nodes can serve as sites for organogenesis – the growth of functioning ectopic organs. This latest publication, Fat-Associated Lymphoid Clusters as Expandable Niches for Ectopic Liver Development by Bing and colleagues published in Hepatology demonstrates that another lymphoid site, the fat-associated lymphoid cluster, can act as an additional anatomical location for ectopic liver development and restoration of liver function.

"This study consolidates and expands on the use of lymphoid sites, including the lymph node and fat-associated lymphoid clusters, for the development of functional ectopic livers. In this latest study, we were able to demonstrate the compensatory role of ectopic livers grown within the fat-associated lymphoid clusters, which resulted in the restoration of liver function and rescuing the animals from otherwise fatal liver disease," said Dr. Eric Lagasse, LyGenesis's Chief Scientific Officer,Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology, and member of the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. David Roblin, CEO of Juvenescence Therapeutics, a lead investor in LyGenesis, noted, "This latest peer-reviewed publication in one of the top journals in the field further supports LyGenesis's platform technology using the lymph node and now other lymphoid sites as bioreactors to grow functional, life-saving tissues. We are excited about the potential to impact patients as LyGenesis commences its first clinical trial among patients with end stage liver disease."

Publication Reference

Bing Han, Maria Giovanna Francipane, Amin Cheikhi, Joycelyn Johnson, Fei Chen, Ruoyu Chen and Eric Lagasse, Fat-associated lymphoid clusters as expandable niches for ectopic liver development. Hepatology (2022). (https://doi.org/10.1002/hep.32277)

About LyGenesis, Inc.

LyGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose cell therapies use patients' lymph nodes as bioreactors to regrow functioning ectopic organs. LyGenesis's lead allogeneic cell therapy program is currently in a Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with end stage liver disease (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04496479). LyGenesis's drug development pipeline includes cell therapies that can produce an ectopic thymus (for aging and multiple other potential indications), pancreas (for Type 1 diabetes), and kidney (for end stage renal disease). LyGenesis's latest addition to its drug development pipeline is focused on orphan pediatric indications involving inborn errors of metabolism. Privately held with investment support from Juvenescence, Longevity Vision Fund, and other investors, LyGenesis is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit lygenesis.com.

Contact Information

Media contact: Jacqueline Jeha, MPH

+1.401.374.0955

[email protected]

SOURCE LyGenesis