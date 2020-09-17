Lykan Bioscience announces opening of SMART Manufacturing™ Facility

HOPKINTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its ribbon cutting celebration, Lykan Bioscience, a cell-based therapies contract Manufacturing Services Organization (MSO) is pleased to announce the grand opening of our 64,000 square foot SMART Manufacturing™ Facility located in Hopkinton, MA.

"Lykan's new facility will supply advanced therapy medicines for thousands of patients with unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, hematology and other diseases of genetic origin," says Lykan Bioscience CEO Anthony Rotunno. "We are filling a significant demand for production capacity to supply both clinical trials and commercially approved therapies. The purposely designed SMART Manufacturing™ Facility will feature integrated data management systems and other features enabling high-throughput to further enhance patient access."

Tuesday's ceremony was attended virtually by the Honorable Karyn Polito, Lt. Governor of Massachusetts, who congratulated and thanked the company for its achievement and contribution to the Life Sciences industry in the Commonwealth, and in person by representatives Ben Bradford, Vice President of Membership from MassBio, local officials including Brendan Tedstone, Chair of the Hopkinton Select Board, Cristina Morrissiey, President of the Hopkinton Chamber of Commerce, and Windrose Health Investors as well as many others who have contributed to the successful launch.

The company was also presented with two Massachusetts State Citations of Congratulation and Appreciation by Susan Nicholl, District Liaison from the Office of Senate President Karen E. Spilka and State Representative Carolyn C. Dykema.

Lykan will continue to feature its offerings, meeting virtually with potential clients and participating in conferences such as the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, and Hanson Wade's Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit.

About Lykan Bioscience

Formed in early 2019, Lykan Bioscience is a privately held Manufacturing Services Organization™ (MSO) located in Hopkinton, MA.

With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, Lykan Bioscience provides the first true end-to-end solution for cell-based therapies.

Lykan Bioscience offers a purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate CGMP principles and advanced software solutions.

Developed with our clients in mind, our proprietary software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

