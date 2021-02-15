Lykan Bioscience Welcomes Keith McCormick as Chief Financial Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, a contract Manufacturing Services Organization™ (MSO) and provider of the first true end-to-end solution for the manufacture of cell-based therapies, welcomes Keith McCormick as Chief Financial Officer. Keith brings more than 30 years of finance experience with leadership positions in several leading companies across a range of industries, geographies, and financial disciplines.

As CFO, Keith is responsible for the integrity of the company's financial reporting and business control processes while partnering with the leadership team in all aspects of the company's management including strategy, contracting, investment, operations management and customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Lykan, Keith spent 18 months consulting with emerging biotechnology companies as they scaled up operations. Prior to that, he spent 6 years with Patheon Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific. As VP of Finance at Patheon, he supported the global Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) business unit and led the initial formation of corporate FP&A and commercial finance. Keith originates from the UK where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant and spent 20 years in hi-tech organizations in Scotland, Switzerland, Germany, and the U.S.

"Keith is a highly accomplished finance executive with extensive experience in corporate finance. He joins Lykan at a time of significant opportunity and growth for the company. His business and financial expertise will be instrumental in helping us to continue to grow the company" said Lykan Bioscience President & COO Patrick Lucy. "We are pleased to welcome Keith to the team and look forward to his leadership and contributions."

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Lykan team and look forward to the company's continued growth as we mature to be one of the leading cell therapy manufacturers in the industry," said Keith McCormick.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract Manufacturing Services Organization™ (MSO) located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate CGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

