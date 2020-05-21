LYND To Disinfect & Protect Apartments With BIOPROTECTUs™ System

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the anticipated severe Flu season, LYND, a national apartment management company, today announced that it has selected the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies to disinfect its 20,000 residential units and their associate common areas as well as to provide long term antimicrobial protection from problematic germs, including bacteria, molds and viruses. LYND will be utilizing the BIOPROTECTUs™ System and will complete treating all units and common areas as quickly as possible.

"With coronavirus, it's like we all just encountered Jaws and now we need reassurance it's safe to go back in the water," said A. David Lynd, LYND CEO, referring to the 1978 blockbuster movie by Steven Spielberg. "The apartment industry needs to find a solution that disinfects our assets and safeguards our residents so they have confidence and peace-of-mind that their living environments are healthy and free from harmful germs."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. LYND chose the groundbreaking BIOPROTECTUs™ System because it contains BIOPROTECT™; a water-based antimicrobial treatment that when applied to surfaces and spaces creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection inhibiting and preventing the growth and spread of problematic algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses. Extensive GLP laboratory testing required by the EPA has established and verified that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates, as well as provides long-term eradication and suppression, of harmful germs and microorganisms. Additional testing is currently underway, under the auspices of the world renowned Global Virus Network ( www.gvn.org ), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

The national apartment management company, which manages more than 20,000 residential units and 60 residential properties located in 11 states and in 17 metropolitan areas, is rolling out the BIOPROTECTUs™ System under the "LYND Clean Living" program and is purchasing the System through www.biosupplies.com. LYND's existing pest control contractor will electrostatically spray every residential unit and common area, including gyms, laundry rooms and pool every quarter.

"I believe technologies like the BIOPROTECTUs™ System are essential to help businesses in all industries begin the long road to recovery and normalcy as quickly as possible," said Lynd. "Retail establishments, for example, are going to need to make their customers feel safe when touching a product, and hotel guests need to feel that everything in a guestroom, especially the bed, is free from harmful germs including bacteria and viruses. Because of Coronavirus, we will never take cleanliness and being protected from harmful germs for granted ever again."

"LYND's decision to disinfect and protect its 20,000 residential apartment units and common areas with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is a testament to the effectiveness of our technology," said Jim Young, Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of ViaClean Technologies. "LYND has a longstanding and unwavering commitment to creating amazing living experiences for its residents, and will now also be able to take further preventative measures to provide residents greater assurance the surfaces in their spaces are protected (or treated) against the spread and growth of harmful germs and inhibiting the growth of problematic bacteria and viruses."

About LYND:

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, LYND is a privately held, national real estate company that specializes in third-party management of multifamily real estate assets, responsible for some 20,000 apartment units in 11 states, LYND ranks as one of the premiere multifamily management companies in the country. For more information, visit www.lynd.com.

About ViaClean Technologies:

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and protecting both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System includes BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch family of consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

About BIOPROTECT™:

