FAIRFIELD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynette R. Monzo is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Professional of The Year in the President and Owner of Monzo HVAC Consulting.

Having gathered over twenty illustrious years of experience in the field and over three years

of experience in the field of HVAC, Lynette R. Monzo has established herself as a trusted name in the profession.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

In her current capacity as Energy Management Coordinator and Dispatcher at Bay Air Systems, Inc., located in Fairfield, California, Monzo specializes in overseeing new business development, dispatching technicians, and running the entire service department. While pursuing her endeavors, Monzo has attained extensive expertise in the areas of management and project management, customer service, strategic planning, budgets, and scheduling.



In recognition of her professional achievements, Monzo has been named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore Who's Who. Monzo was also named Sales Manager of the Month during her time at Macy's for producing the highest sales in her department.



When she is not working, Monzo is interested in genealogy and involved in her local church. Additionally, in her spare time, she volunteers at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.



Monzo dedicates this recognition to her family, and her company, for their love and support.



For more information, visit: www.bayairsystems.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

