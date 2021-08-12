Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announced First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Study of Its Triple-Kinase Inhibitor LNK01002

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative drug development company, announced today that it has administered its triple-kinase inhibitor LNK01002 to the first patient in a phase I clinical trial. This is a multi-center, open label phase I clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerance and pharmacokinetics of LNK01002 in patients with primary myelofibrosis (PMF) and secondary myelofibrosis (PV/ET-MF) induced by polycythemia vera or primary thrombocytosis.

LNK01002 is an innovative triple-kinase inhibitor independently developed by Lynk Pharmaceuticals. LNK01002 simultaneously targets three kinase drivers of PMF and PV/ET-MF with the potential to effectively treat patients who are not responsive, or have developed resistance to, conventional therapies and thus addresses a global unmet clinical need with a potential first in class therapy.

"In preclinical studies, we have demonstrated better anticancer activity and safety in comparison with other mono- or dual-kinase inhibitors", said Dr. Sherry Weigand, Chief Medical Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, "Rapid clinical studies of LNK01002 in patients will accelerate evaluating its therapeutic value more quickly and thoroughly. As a novel therapy, we hope that LNK01002 will benefit patients in need as soon as possible."

"This first-in-patient study of LNK01002 is an important milestone, as it formally marks the start of its clinical stage of studies." said Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Founder and CEO of Lynk, "we look forward to seeing the clinical outcomes, and hope LNK01002 will bring a better and additional treatment for the patients worldwide."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of Class I clinical innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

