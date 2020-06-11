LYNX Franchising Acquires Restoration Franchise FRSTeam

ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LYNX Franchising, a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of B2B essential services, announced today it has acquired the FRSTeam brand and franchise system. FRSTeam has long been a leader in the restoration of fabrics and electronics, specializing in damage from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold.

"The FRSTeam addition fits hand in glove with our strategy of developing the premier B2B services franchising platform," said LYNX Franchising CEO Russ Reynolds. "We are passionate about helping entrepreneurs successfully operate and grow their businesses, and we are excited to begin working with the experienced and talented management team already in place at FRSTeam."

"We look forward to leveraging the experience and leadership of LYNX Franchising to take the FRSTeam franchise system and brand to new heights," said Holly Murry, Brand President of FRSTeam. "Additionally, the increased capabilities from the combined platform offerings of restoration, cleaning, and virtual and office space services significantly strengthens our value proposition to customers."

About LYNX Franchising

Lynx Franchising is a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of B2B essential services. LYNX has a portfolio of brand offerings that provide commercial customers cleaning services, virtual and office space services, and restoration services. Lynx Franchising provides support to franchises through branding, lead generation, technology, and corporate infrastructure support services. For more information visit https://lynxfranchising.com/.

About FRSTeam

Founded in 1988, FRSTeam has long been a leader in the restoration of fabrics and electronics, helping families and businesses recover from disasters such as smoke, fire, water, and mold. Today, the FRSTeam franchise system extends nationwide with over 40 franchise territories and 8 company operated locations. FRSTeam will manage over 13,000 jobs through its local referral sources and national agreements with major insurance providers. For more information, please visit https://frsteam.com/.

Contact: Cody O'Hara, Franchise Elevator PR, (859) 547-7010, [email protected]

SOURCE LYNX Franchising

Related Links

https://www.lynxfranchising.com

