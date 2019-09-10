LyondellBasell Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) ("LyondellBasell") announced today that LYB International Finance II B.V., its wholly-owned subsidiary, priced a public offering (the "Offering") of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 0.875% Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and €500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.625% Guaranteed Notes due 2031 (together with the 2026 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by LyondellBasell. The Offering is expected to close on September 17, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay the $1,000 million of indebtedness outstanding under LyondellBasell's $4,000 million three-year term loan facility and a portion of LyondellBasell's outstanding short-term debt, including commercial paper.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch are acting as the joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Limited toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch toll-free at 1-800-503-4611.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to: the business cyclicality of the chemical, polymers and refining industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; competitive product and pricing pressures; labor conditions; LyondellBasell's ability to attract and retain key personnel; operating interruptions (including leaks, explosions, fires, weather-related incidents, mechanical failure, unscheduled downtime, supplier disruptions, labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or other labor difficulties, transportation interruptions, spills and releases and other environmental risks); the supply/demand balances for LyondellBasell's and LyondellBasell's joint ventures' products, and the related effects of industry production capacities and operating rates; LyondellBasell's ability to achieve expected cost savings and other synergies; LyondellBasell's ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; any proposed business combination, the expected timetable for completing any proposed transactions and the receipt of any required governmental approvals, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of any proposed transactions and future opportunities for the combined company; legal and environmental proceedings; tax rulings, consequences or proceedings; technological developments, and LyondellBasell's ability to develop new products and process technologies; potential governmental regulatory actions; political unrest and terrorist acts; risks and uncertainties posed by international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; and LyondellBasell's ability to comply with debt covenants and service LyondellBasell's debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompany base prospectus and in LyondellBasell's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

