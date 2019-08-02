LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income: $1.0 billion

Diluted earnings per share: $2.70 per share

per share EBITDA: $1.6 billion , an increase of 11% over the first quarter 2019

, an increase of 11% over the first quarter 2019 Announced new 250 kt Spherizone polypropylene project for our JV in Thailand

polypropylene project for our JV in Increased our quarterly dividend to $1.05 per share, the eleventh increase over the past 8 years

per share, the eleventh increase over the past 8 years Issued dividends totaling $388 million

Launched a tender offer that led to the repurchase of 35.1 million shares in July

Comparisons with the prior quarter and second quarter 2018 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary

Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Sales and other operating revenues $9,048 $8,778 $10,206 $17,826 $19,973 Net income 1,003 817 1,654 1,820 2,885 Diluted earnings per share 2.70 2.19 4.22 4.88 7.33 Weighted average diluted share count 370 372 392 371 394 EBITDA (a) 1,579 1,428 2,010 3,007 3,923

(a) See the end of this release for an explanation of the Company's use of EBITDA and Table 9 for reconciliations of EBITDA to net income.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the second quarter 2019 of $1.0 billion, or $2.70 per share. Second quarter 2019 EBITDA was $1.6 billion. Integration activities related to the acquisition of A. Schulman are on schedule and expected to generate approximately $100 million in forward annual run-rate synergies as of the close of the second quarter.

"LyondellBasell's leading business portfolio, strong operations and advantaged assets delivered value in the second quarter by serving global consumer-driven demand for our products. Increased seasonal demand and reduced feedstock costs improved ethylene chain margins for both of our Olefins & Polyolefins segments. In our Intermediates & Derivatives segment, robust seasonal margins increased profitability from our Oxyfuels & Related Products business. Despite our Houston refinery operating at 97% of nameplate capacity, low discounts for heavy sour crude oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast market continued to pressure the profitability of our Refining segment," said Bob Patel, LyondellBasell CEO.

"In the second quarter we continued to advance our value-driven growth strategy. Our disciplined approach to capital deployment remains unchanged. We executed on this strategy in the second quarter by raising our dividend, moving forward on our projects to sustain and grow our assets, ending discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Braskem and launching a substantial share repurchase while maintaining our strong investment grade credit rating. The tender offer demonstrates our confidence in the value of our company and the outlook for our business," Patel said.

OUTLOOK

"In July, we continue to see resilient demand for the majority of our products with consumer-based demand driving stable volumes for our Olefins & Polyolefins segments. In North America, the majority of the ethylene crackers and polyethylene plants planned to start between 2016 and 2019 has been commissioned and more than 70% of the polyethylene capacity is now operational. We expect low-cost natural gas liquid feedstocks will continue to drive strong chain margin in our Olefins & Polyolefins Americas segment as well as our Oxyfuels and Related Products business. Looking beyond the quarter, we look forward to the start-up of our Hyperzone HDPE plant during the second half of this year," Patel said.

LYONDELLBASELL BUSINESS RESULTS DISCUSSION BY REPORTING SEGMENT

LyondellBasell manages operations through six operating segments: 1) Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas; 2) Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International; 3) Intermediates and Derivatives; 4) Advanced Polymer Solutions; 5) Refining; and 6) Technology. Results for our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment incorporates the businesses acquired from A. Schulman beginning on August 21, 2018. Historical segment results for Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas and Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia and International prior to the acquisition were recast as a result of the shift of polypropylene compounds, Catalloy and polybutene-1 product lines to Advanced Polymer Solutions.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas (O&P-Americas) - Our O&P-Americas segment produces and markets Olefins & Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 2 - O&P-Americas Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $504 $384 $543 $888 $1,172 EBITDA 635 516 671 1,151 1,427

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $119 million versus the first quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased approximately $90 million. Ethylene margin improved as feedstock price declines outpaced a decline in the price of ethylene and sales volume increased. Polyethylene results increased more than $25 million primarily due to a spread increase for polyethylene over ethylene of nearly $65 per ton.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $36 million versus the second quarter 2018. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased more than $150 million. Ethylene margin improved primarily due to decreased feedstock costs and increased co-product prices. Polyolefins results decreased about $190 million driven by a spread decline in polyethylene over ethylene of approximately $225 per ton.

Olefins & Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI) - Our O&P-EAI segment produces and markets Olefins and Co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Table 3 - O&P-EAI Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $226 $186 $245 $412 $526 EBITDA 331 296 355 627 774

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $35 million versus the first quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased more than $55 million. Margin improved driven by an increase in the price of ethylene and volume increased with improved operating rates. Combined polyolefins results decreased $15 million driven by lower volumes.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $24 million versus the second quarter 2018. Results for the second quarter 2019 include the impact of approximately $15 million due to a decrease in the euro versus the U.S. dollar exchange rate relative to the second quarter 2018. Compared with the prior period, olefins results increased more than $30 million driven by an improvement in margin as declines in feedstock costs outpaced ethylene price declines. Combined polyolefins results decreased approximately $25 million. Polypropylene spread over propylene declined about $55 per ton and polyethylene volume declined.

Intermediates & Derivatives (I&D) - Our I&D segment produces and markets Propylene Oxide & Derivatives, Oxyfuels and Related Products and Intermediate Chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol.

Table 4 - I&D Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $372 $314 $569 $686 $977 EBITDA 448 390 642 838 1,128

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $58 million versus the first quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased $35 million primarily due to a decline in volume. Intermediate Chemicals results increased more than $25 million driven by an increase in volume for most products. Oxyfuels & Related Products results increased approximately $75 million primarily due to seasonal margin improvements.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $194 million versus the record-setting second quarter 2018 results. Compared with the prior period, Propylene Oxide & Derivatives results decreased approximately $55 million primarily due to a decline in volume. Intermediate Chemicals results decreased $125 million driven by a decline in margin and volume for most products. Oxyfuels & Related Products were relatively unchanged with margin improvements offsetting volume declines.

Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) - Our Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets in two lines of business: Compounding & Solutions and Advanced Polymers. Compounding & Solutions includes polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders. Advanced Polymers consists of Catalloy and polybutene-1. A. Schulman was acquired on August 21, 2018, and results from the acquisition are included prospectively.

Table 5 - Advanced Polymer Solutions Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $91 $119 $112 $210 $226 EBITDA 120 148 121 268 244

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $28 million versus the first quarter 2019. Integration costs related to the acquisition of A. Schulman and assigned to the segment were $3 million higher in the second quarter 2019 versus the first quarter. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results decreased approximately $20 million. Volume declined in most products and margin declined primarily due to a lag in raw material pricing for polypropylene compounds. Advanced Polymers results were relatively unchanged.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $1 million versus the second quarter 2018. Integration costs related to the acquisition and assigned to the segment were $19 million during the second quarter 2019. Compared with the prior period, Compounding & Solutions results increased $35 million primarily due to the addition of new product lines from the acquisition partially offset by reduced polypropylene compounds volume. Advanced Polymers results decreased approximately $20 million driven by reduced volume and margin.

Refining - Our Refining segment produces and markets gasoline and distillates, including diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.

Table 6 - Refining Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income (loss) $(110) $(59) $58 $(169) $73 EBITDA (66) (15) 104 (81) 167

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA decreased $51 million versus the first quarter 2019. The Maya 2-1-1 industry benchmark crack spread increased $5.44 per barrel to $18.99 per barrel for the second quarter. Margin declined due to higher prices for heavy sour crude oil purchased on the U.S. Gulf Coast spot market. The Houston Refinery continued to run well with crude throughput relatively unchanged at 261,000 barrels per day.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $170 million versus the second quarter 2018. Margin declined due to challenging market conditions and weakness in naphtha and propylene. The Maya 2-1-1 spread decreased $6.95 per barrel to $18.99 per barrel. Crude throughput was relatively unchanged at 261,000 barrels per day.

Technology - Our Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Table 7 - Technology Financial Overview

Millions of U.S. dollars Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Operating income $96 $73 $100 $169 $146 EBITDA 107 83 113 190 169

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended March 31, 2019 - EBITDA increased $24 million versus the first quarter 2019 primarily due to an increase in licensing revenue as several licenses reached revenue milestones.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus three months ended June 30, 2018 - EBITDA decreased $6 million versus the second quarter 2018.

Capital Spending and Cash Balances

Capital expenditures, including growth projects, maintenance turnarounds, catalyst and information technology-related expenditures, were $622 million during the second quarter 2019. Our cash and liquid investment balance was $1.9 billion at June 30, 2019. There were 370 million common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019. The company paid dividends of $388 million during the second quarter 2019.

Reconciliations and Additional Information

Quantitative reconciliations of EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, are provided in Table 9 at the end of this release. Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, may be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations.

INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

EBITDA, as presented herein, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measure is calculated. We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity.

Quantitative reconciliations of EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, are provided in Table 9 at the end of this release. Additional operating and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, may be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations.

Table 8 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information



2018

2019 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Total Sales and other operating revenues:































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 2,646

$ 2,542

$ 2,770

$ 2,450

$ 10,408

$ 2,111

$ 2,114

$ 4,225 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

2,960

2,900

2,643

2,335

10,838

2,535

2,505

5,040 Intermediates & Derivatives

2,343

2,584

2,509

2,152

9,588

1,894

2,062

3,956 Advanced Polymer Solutions

838

833

1,039

1,314

4,024

1,339

1,258

2,597 Refining

2,257

2,569

2,499

1,832

9,157

1,882

2,180

4,062 Technology

115

182

171

115

583

141

173

314 Other/Eliminations

(1,392)

(1,404)

(1,476)

(1,322)

(5,594)

(1,124)

(1,244)

(2,368) Continuing operations

$ 9,767

$ 10,206

$ 10,155

$ 8,876

$ 39,004

$ 8,778

$ 9,048

$ 17,826

































Operating income (loss):































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 629

$ 543

$ 572

$ 507

$ 2,251

$ 384

$ 504

$ 888 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

281

245

141

15

682

186

226

412 Intermediates & Derivatives

408

569

431

308

1,716

314

372

686 Advanced Polymer Solutions

114

112

48

55

329

119

91

210 Refining

15

58

38

(139)

(28)

(59)

(110)

(169) Technology

46

100

88

50

284

73

96

169 Other

1

(1)

(1)

(2)

(3)

—

(2)

(2) Continuing operations

$ 1,494

$ 1,626

$ 1,317

$ 794

$ 5,231

$ 1,017

$ 1,177

$ 2,194

































Depreciation and amortization:































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 106

$ 109

$ 111

$ 116

$ 442

$ 115

$ 117

$ 232 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

56

52

50

50

208

53

52

105 Intermediates & Derivatives

73

72

71

71

287

72

74

146 Advanced Polymer Solutions

8

9

22

30

69

29

30

59 Refining

46

46

45

55

192

43

44

87 Technology

10

12

10

11

43

10

11

21 Continuing operations

$ 299

$ 300

$ 309

$ 333

$ 1,241

$ 322

$ 328

$ 650

































EBITDA:(a)































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 756

$ 671

$ 704

$ 631

$ 2,762

$ 516

$ 635

$ 1,151 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

419

355

262

127

1,163

296

331

627 Intermediates & Derivatives

486

642

504

379

2,011

390

448

838 Advanced Polymer Solutions

123

121

70

86

400

148

120

268 Refining

63

104

84

(84)

167

(15)

(66)

(81) Technology

56

113

98

61

328

83

107

190 Other

10

4

10

12

36

10

4

14 Continuing operations

$ 1,913

$ 2,010

$ 1,732

$ 1,212

$ 6,867

$ 1,428

$ 1,579

$ 3,007

































Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:































Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$ 242

$ 311

$ 247

$ 279

$ 1,079

$ 276

$ 257

$ 533 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

58

40

58

92

248

64

39

103 Intermediates & Derivatives

68

80

100

161

409

179

238

417 Advanced Polymer Solutions

15

10

16

21

62

16

11

27 Refining

36

45

47

122

250

43

53

96 Technology

8

9

12

19

48

17

17

34 Other

2

1

2

4

9

4

7

11 Continuing operations

$ 429

$ 496

$ 482

$ 698

$ 2,105

$ 599

$ 622

$ 1,221



































(a) See Table 9 for the reconciliation of EBITDA to net income.



Table 9 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA





2018

2019 (Millions of U.S. dollars)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Q2

Total Net income (a)(b)

$ 1,231

$ 1,654

$ 1,113

$ 692

$ 4,690

$ 817

$ 1,003

$ 1,820 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

1

2

5

8

—

3

3 Income from continuing operations(a)(b)

1,231

1,655

1,115

697

4,698

817

1,006

1,823 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(b)

303

(21)

232

99

613

203

169

372 Depreciation and amortization

299

300

309

333

1,241

322

328

650 Interest expense, net

80

76

76

83

315

86

76

162 EBITDA(c)

$ 1,913

$ 2,010

$ 1,732

$ 1,212

$ 6,867

$ 1,428

$ 1,579

$ 3,007







(a) The third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019 include after-tax charges of $42 million, $15 million,

$12 million and $15 million respectively, for acquisition-related transaction and integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman. (b) The second quarter of 2018 includes a $346 million non-cash benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits and associated accrued interest. (c) EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019 include pre-tax charges of $53 million, $20 million, $16 million and $19 million, respectively, for acquisition-related transaction and integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman.

