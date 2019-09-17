LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) will hold Investor Day 2019 in Houston on September 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT. The program will feature presentations from CEO Bob Patel and other LyondellBasell executives highlighting corporate strategy, business plans and performance.

A live webcast featuring both audio and presentation slides will be available via the Investor Events page on the company website, www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents. The webcast will be open for registration beginning at 7:15 a.m. CDT on September 24.

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the presentation through the webcast. Afterwards, the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website and accessible at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's website, accessible at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents, from 9:00 a.m. CDT September 25 through October 25.

Required reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures (including the slides) will be available at the time of the presentation and afterwards at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

