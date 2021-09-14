Lyons & Simmons Honored Among Dallas' Best Personal Injury Firms

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have selected the trial firm of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, among the top Dallas-based personal injury law firms.

Fighting for the rights of their clients is the hallmark of Lyons & Simmons. With a focus on large, complex personal injury, wrongful death, and high-exposure business dispute cases, the trial firm's founders, Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons, are devoted to representing those whose lives have been torn apart by the actions of others.

"Without a doubt, I take on my clients' problems as if they are my own. I have a hard time not thinking about their situation and how it has impacted them. It's what drives me every day," said Lyons. "I am consumed not only with what needs to be done to help them move on with their lives but also how to prevent it from ever happening to someone else."

Each year since 2013, the editors of Texas Lawyer have surveyed members of the legal community to identify the top industry support companies in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. The firm's focus on results led to Lyons & Simmons' selection when personal injury firms were added to the survey in 2020.

Most recently, Lyons and Simmons secured the largest-ever verdict in Midland County, Texas, for a personal injury case, representing a woman whose three children died in a highway collision caused by a worker speeding to a jobsite in inclement weather. The firm also successfully represented the family of one of five victims of the worst oilfield accident in Oklahoma history and the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2010 Macondo Deepwater Horizon blowout.

Earlier this year, the firm was honored among the 2021 National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalists. Lyons and Simmons also have earned multiple individual honors from Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500, and D Magazine.

Results of the "Best of 2021" survey are published in the September/October issue of Texas Lawyer and can be found online at www.texaslawyer.com.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

https://www.lyons-simmons.com

