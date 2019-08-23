Lyons Companies Provides Notice of Data Event

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Companies ("Lyons") takes the security and privacy of all information that it holds very seriously. While there is currently no evidence that there has been any actual or attempted misuse of information, Lyons is providing notice after an investigation into a data privacy incident. Out of an abundance of caution, Lyons is providing individuals with information about the incident, steps being taken in response, and measures individuals may take to better protect their information, should they feel it appropriate.

What Happened? On March 12, 2019, Lyons learned of unusual activity in an employee email account. Lyons immediately took steps to respond and commenced an investigation, which included working with third-party forensic experts. Lyons determined through the investigation that two Lyons employee email accounts were accessed without authorization. One email account was subject to unauthorized access between February 4 and March 12, 2019, and the second account was accessed for a few hours on March 12, 2019. The investigation was unable to confirm whether and what information, if any, was potentially accessed. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, Lyons undertook a diligent review of all data within the relevant email accounts to determine what information was present and to whom that data related.

What Information Was Involved? Lyons takes this matter, and the security and privacy of all information that we hold very seriously. While the data present in the affected emails varies by individual, it may include: name, contact information, driver's license information, bank account or other financial information, date of birth, medical record number, patient identification number, medical and/or clinical information including diagnosis and treatment information, Medicare or Medicaid identification number, and health insurance and claims information. For a small percentage of individuals, the data may also include Social Security number.

What Is Lyons Doing? In addition to conducting a diligent investigation, Lyons has enhanced the security of its systems to mitigate the risk of future incidents. The company is also providing individuals with notice of this incident and "Privacy Safeguards" guidelines that may be used to better protect personal information. As an added precaution, Lyons is providing potentially impacted individuals with access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

What Can Individuals Do? Lyons encourages those who may be affected to review the "Privacy Safeguards" guidelines the company is providing to help better protect personal information.

For More Information. Lyons has established a dedicated call center for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident: 1-866-775-4209, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. More information is also available at www.lyonsinsurance.com/.

About Lyons Companies. Lyons Companies is an insurance brokerage, risk management, human capital management, and employee benefits firm based in Wilmington, Delaware.

PRIVACY SAFEGUARDS

Monitor Your Accounts. Lyons encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, adults are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus listed below directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Individuals have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the individual's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, individuals have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information. You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); or TTY 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6400; or www.ncdoj.gov.

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-888-743-0023; or www.oag.state.md.us. Lyons may be contacted by mail at 501 Carr Road, Suite 301, Wilmington, DE 19809.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; or 1-401-247-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are four (4) Rhode Island residents potentially impacted by this incident.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

SOURCE Lyons Companies

Related Links

http://www.lyonsinsurance.com

