Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market to Gather Pace from Strides in Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing, Global Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 6.7% during 2018 - 2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyophilization is a crucial process for injectable for achieving a stable drug product and in ensuring an adequate biological activity. The process regulates numerous key drug product quality attributes such as the cake stability during storage and transportation. A majority of biopharmaceutical such as proteins, vaccines, antibodies, enzymes, biologics, peptides, and plasma need to undergo adequate lyophilisation before commercialization. The process is also being used for some diagnostic reagents, especially those used in IVD. Types of packaging used for lyophilized injectable drugs are single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging, with single-use vials are expected to witness vast opportunity during the forecast period of 2018 – 2026.

The lyophilized injectable drugs market has seen a growing array of processes that affect different parameters at each drug development stage. Outsourcing of these services has thus gained a huge impetus from the growing number of contract research manufacturing services (CRAMS).

The lyophilized injectable drugs market stood at US$ 2,300 Mn in 2017 and is slated to rise at CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Study

Advances in Biopharmaceuticals Formulation Present Vast Potential

Incredible strides that biopharmaceuticals manufacturing has made in the drug-making industry present a vast scope for the commercialization of formulations in the lyophilized injectable drugs market. Need for improving the stability of biopharmaceuticals has led to continuous advances in the formulation, notably for proteins. New approaches have come to the core to support these initiatives. A key trend spurring biopharmaceuticals manufacturing is the rise in number of contract research manufacturing services (CRAMS). Growing demand for biologics and protein-based therapeutics for treating diseases has cemented investments in CRAMs.

Need for Improving Biological Activities of Drugs for Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases Advancing Growth

The growing prevalence of metabolic disorders and rise in incidence of infectious diseases in the past few decades have nudged pharma companies to enrich their drug pipeline. This has spurred the development of numerous lyophilized injectable drugs. Further, need for improving their biological activity has led to the demand for novel processes and the adoption of new lyophilizer designs. A case in point is lyophilization of small-molecule injectables. Need for improving the stability of some diagnostic reagents has also bolstered the demand for lyophilized products with high biological and chemical activity.

Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Rapidly aging population in numerous countries around the world is a key trend boosting the growth of lyophilized injectable drugs market

Favorable regulations have spurred investments in research and development of biopharmaceuticals

The growing portfolio of prefilled diluent syringes by pharmaceutical companies boosting the use of lyophilized injectable drugs

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America led the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to witness substantial revenue generation in coming few years as well. The prevalence of chronic diseases has spurred research on biopharmaceuticals. Increasing spending on contract research manufacturing services is also boosting the market.

On the other hand, in recent years, Asia Pacific has seen rapidly expanding avenues for lyophilized injectable drugs market. Continuously improving healthcare services have bolstered the revenue potential for drug making companies. Sizable opportunities are likely to come from India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market: Key Companies

Jubilant HollisterStier

CIRON Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

SHL Group

Schott AG

Mylan N.V.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Baxter International

B. Braun Melsungen AG

