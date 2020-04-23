Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits Now The Most Awarded In World Claiming 10 Awards At San Francisco World Spirits Competition

"The San Francisco World Spirits Competition has seen an increase the past few years with non-alcoholic entries and this is the first year that they have placed exceptionally well with Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits," says Anthony Dias Blue, the competition's founder and executive director. "The judges tasted Lyre's against alcoholic counterparts in the aperitif, coffee liqueur, fruit liqueur, nut liqueur, other whiskey, and sugar cane spirits categories. It was exciting to discover non-alcoholic products that could sit on the back bar like an alcoholic spirit and the medals reflect how impressed we were with the quality across the range."

The 2020 SFWSC competition was the biggest in its history, featuring almost 3,000 entries in various categories. The awards are the result of Lyre's creator and co-founder Mark Livings' desire to create a non-alcoholic product line that captures as closely as possible, the flavors and aromas of the world's favorite spirits. The brand is named in honor of the lyrebird, an Australian breed known for its ability to mimic the birdsong of any other creature it hears. The Lyre's range draws from a library of over 12,500 extracts, all-natural essences and distillates to replicate classic spirits, all derived from a proprietary mix of international fruits, spices, and botanicals. The portfolio now surpasses all others brands in the category, having claimed the most awards for flavor and taste.

"It is brilliant to see Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits honored with such a prestigious set of awards and I am even more pleased to see non-alcoholic spirits participating in and winning awards at competitions like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition," says Livings. "As the movement toward lower ABV and zero-proof drinks continues to rise, Lyre's offers consumers an option to enjoy their drink, their way. We believe our collective medals from highly controlled blind tasting competitions makes Lyre's the most awarded non-alcoholic spirit brand globally and undeniably reinforces the credibility of this new category and our range and flavor leadership."

Other award milestones include Lyre's Aperitif Rosso receiving a double gold from the 2019 SommCon's Concours d'Spirits competition presented by The Somm Journal, one of only five double gold medals presented across all categories and the only non-alcoholic product to be judged blind by the tasting panel against full-strength counterparts. Lyre's Orange Sec, White Cane Spirit and Aperitif Dry received silver medals.

The Lyre's collection is available for purchase on www.lyres.com.au. Each variant retails for $36 per 700ml bottle with multiple gift set options. For at-home cocktail inspiration, follow @LyresSpiritCo and search #StaySpirited on Instagram.

About Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Launched in Australia in March 2019, Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits is an exquisite range of 12 alcohol-free classic spirits, created using a unique understanding of food science and flavor architecture. The brand was founded by former Smart50 (Australian entrepreneurial award) winner Mark Livings with the mission to provide an alternative to those who don't wish to imbibe alcohol without sacrificing the flavors of their favorite spirits. Lyre's is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit lyres.com.au and follow the brand on Instagram at @LyresSpiritCo.

