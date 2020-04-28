Lyrical Announces Expansion of Client Team

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyrical Partners, L.P. (Lyrical), a New York based investment firm, announced today that industry veteran S. Fitzgerald Haney has joined the organization as Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Client Relations.

Amb. Haney brings over twenty-five years of executive leadership and communication experience to Lyrical. He has lived and worked on five continents and communicates effectively in four languages. Amb. Haney has served as Head of Business Development & Client Service, EMEA, at Pzena Investment Management, a value equity manager, and as Head of Strategic Development for Viola, Israel's largest technology-focused investment group. Additionally, he served as the United States Ambassador to Costa Rica from 2015 to 2017. He will work alongside Lyrical's existing global team to expand the firm's presence in institutional channels worldwide.



"Fitz's combination of experiences, analytical rigor, and integrity is unique, and we're proud to welcome him to the Lyrical team," said Jeffrey Keswin, Lyrical's Founder and Managing Partner. "Lyrical aims to manage and deliver straightforward, world-class investment propositions. Consistent with this goal, Fitz will help Lyrical remain closely attuned to our investors' interests and needs."

"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to interact with a remarkable array of leaders, both in the investment management field and elsewhere," said Amb. Haney. "I believe that Lyrical has charted an uncommon path and, as a result, built a particularly value-added client offering. I'm excited to join Lyrical and help expand their asset management franchise."

About Lyrical Partners

Lyrical Partners is a private, multi-capability investment management firm headquartered in NYC. Among other activities, through Lyrical Asset Management, it manages traditional, deep value, public equity portfolios, aggregating $4.5 billion, and, through Lyrical-Antheus Management, it manages multi-family housing real estate portfolios, aggregating $2 billion. The firm was founded in 2004 by Jeffrey Keswin.

