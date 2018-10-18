Lytical Ventures Introduces Fund Advisors

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytical Ventures introduces its team of world-class, experienced technical and strategic advisors.

"First, we need to make good investments. Second, we need to help our companies. Intentionally, we set out to build a connected, connecting organization, with uncommonly experienced and engaged professionals, investors, and advisors. We now have curated a team of advisors, each committed to analyzing opportunities and building meaningful relationships with Lytical's entrepreneurs, assisting however possible. We aspire to punch above our weight class every day, and we're heartened by this addition to our ecosystem," said Lytical Chairman Jeffrey Keswin.

Philip Martin, VP of Security at Coinbase, continued, "I feel privileged to be part of such a distinguished group. The Lytical team has thoughtfully assembled an impressive array of CISOs/CSOs from diverse industries. I'm excited to interact with my fellow advisors. Plus, I'm energized by Lytical's current investments, its ambition, and the prospect of working with portfolio companies as they are added to the roster."

Lytical's Technical Advisors

Renee Guttmann - Campbell Soup Company - Chief Information Security Officer

Charles Henderson - IBM - Head, X-Force Red

Kurt Lieber - Aetna - Chief Information Security Officer

Philip Martin - Coinbase - Vice President, Security

Jeff Moss - DEF CON Communications - President

Greg Notch - National Hockey League - Vice President, IT & Security

Cory Scott - LinkedIn - Chief Information Security Officer

Lytical's Strategic Advisors

Lawrence Chu – Goodwin - Partner, Head of West Coast Tech M&A

R.P. Eddy – Zume - Chief Business Officer; Ergo - Chairman

Dr. Gordon Goldstein – Council on Foreign Relations, Adjunct Senior Fellow

Marilyn Hirsch – Allstate – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Jonathan Koplovitz – Loews Corporation – Vice President, Corporate Development

Gillian Munson – XOGroup – Chief Financial Officer

Robert McCarthy (former) – Marriott - Chief Operations Officer

Guy Schory (former) – eBay/PayPal – Head, Strategic Initiatives

About Lytical Ventures, LLC

Lytical Ventures, an affiliate of Lyrical Partners, is a NYC-based venture fund dedicated to Corporate Intelligence, including Cyber Security, Data and Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. Lytical's team of professionals has decades of experience in domain-relevant, early-stage, direct investing. www.lyticalventures.com

