Lytical Ventures Introduces Fund Advisors
Corporate Intelligence Venture Firm Adds Technical and Strategic Firepower
10:33 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytical Ventures introduces its team of world-class, experienced technical and strategic advisors.
"First, we need to make good investments. Second, we need to help our companies. Intentionally, we set out to build a connected, connecting organization, with uncommonly experienced and engaged professionals, investors, and advisors. We now have curated a team of advisors, each committed to analyzing opportunities and building meaningful relationships with Lytical's entrepreneurs, assisting however possible. We aspire to punch above our weight class every day, and we're heartened by this addition to our ecosystem," said Lytical Chairman Jeffrey Keswin.
Philip Martin, VP of Security at Coinbase, continued, "I feel privileged to be part of such a distinguished group. The Lytical team has thoughtfully assembled an impressive array of CISOs/CSOs from diverse industries. I'm excited to interact with my fellow advisors. Plus, I'm energized by Lytical's current investments, its ambition, and the prospect of working with portfolio companies as they are added to the roster."
Lytical's Technical Advisors
Renee Guttmann - Campbell Soup Company - Chief Information Security Officer
Charles Henderson - IBM - Head, X-Force Red
Kurt Lieber - Aetna - Chief Information Security Officer
Philip Martin - Coinbase - Vice President, Security
Jeff Moss - DEF CON Communications - President
Greg Notch - National Hockey League - Vice President, IT & Security
Cory Scott - LinkedIn - Chief Information Security Officer
Lytical's Strategic Advisors
Lawrence Chu – Goodwin - Partner, Head of West Coast Tech M&A
R.P. Eddy – Zume - Chief Business Officer; Ergo - Chairman
Dr. Gordon Goldstein – Council on Foreign Relations, Adjunct Senior Fellow
Marilyn Hirsch – Allstate – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Jonathan Koplovitz – Loews Corporation – Vice President, Corporate Development
Gillian Munson – XOGroup – Chief Financial Officer
Robert McCarthy (former) – Marriott - Chief Operations Officer
Guy Schory (former) – eBay/PayPal – Head, Strategic Initiatives
About Lytical Ventures, LLC
Lytical Ventures, an affiliate of Lyrical Partners, is a NYC-based venture fund dedicated to Corporate Intelligence, including Cyber Security, Data and Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. Lytical's team of professionals has decades of experience in domain-relevant, early-stage, direct investing. www.lyticalventures.com
Contact:
Craig Lifschutz
Lytical Ventures, LLC
212.415.6600
203511@email4pr.com
SOURCE Lytical Ventures
Share this article