Lytx Presents "State of the Data" Based on 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data

SAN DIEGO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, the world's leading provider of video telematics, analytics and safety solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, shared its State of the Data presentation today at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference and Exhibition (ATA MC&E), the premiere meeting for trucking executives. Based on 100 billion miles of driving data, the presentation focuses on truck-driving safety, risk factors and behaviors.

"With one hundred billion miles of driving data and our proprietary human-review processes, our ability to provide fleets with game-changing insights into their road- and site-based operations is unequaled," said Brandon Nixon, Chairman and CEO of Lytx. "Our State of the Data presentation highlights behavioral trends and areas of opportunity to help keep truck drivers, cargo and our roadways even safer."

About the Data

Insights are derived from Lytx's trucking-industry client database. The data is anonymized, normalized and generalizable to the trucking industry as a whole, given Lytx's majority market share in video telematics solutions for the commercial trucking industry at large.

Trucking is Getting Safer

Lytx trucking-industry data shows 358,359 fewer instances of risky driving between June-August 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The following list reflects the top ten observed driving behaviors by frequency during that same timeframe, along with their relative, correlative collision risk:

Top 10 observed driving

behaviors

(in order of frequency) Correlative Collision

Risk* 2017-2018

Frequency Driver not wearing seatbelt 4 Declining Late response 5 Declining Following distance >1 second to < 2 seconds 25 Increasing Smoking 35 Declining Following distance >2 seconds to <3 seconds 34 Declining Posted speed violation 17 Increasing Food/drink observed 32 Declining Cell handheld observed 20 Declining Other violation** 14 Increasing Following distance <1 second 27 Declining

*Correlative Collision Risk refers to the relationship or connection between the observed driving behavior and a collision. The two variables (observed behavior and collision) have an interconnection. In this table, for example, we see that "driver not wearing seatbelt" (the most observed behavior) is more closely related to a collision than smoking. **Other violation examples include: traveling over the centerline, blocking traffic in an intersection or driving on the shoulder.

"The driving behavioral improvements we're seeing are largely the result of our clients' strong focus on driver coaching and training," said Del Lisk, Vice President of Safety Services at Lytx. "Identifying risky driving behaviors and delivering that information in a format that is concise, intuitive and easy for fleets to understand and act on is key. Based on the data, we're confident our clients are doing just that, and as a result are making the roadways safer for all."

Risk in the Cab

With exponentially more human-reviewed data than any other video telematics provider, Lytx is able to identify real correlations between specific risky driving behaviors and the likelihood of those behaviors resulting in a collision. Here are the top ten driving behaviors correlated to a driver experiencing a collision in the next 90 days:

Collision Blank stare Drowsy driving Driver not wearing seatbelt Late response Failed to keep an out* Near collision Near collision (unavoidable) Aggressive driving Falling asleep

*Failed to keep an out means the driver did not allow enough space to react to other drivers' behavior.

"Behind the wheel, even risky behaviors that may seem limited to just the driver–such as not wearing a seatbelt–can have real, quantifiable correlations to getting involved in a collision that can result in serious injury, loss of life and damage to an individual and company's reputation and equipment," said Lisk. "Insight into the relationship between risky driving behaviors and getting into a collision are invaluable for the trucking industry to consider as they prioritize and focus coaching efforts on the behaviors that will have the most impact in reducing collisions and improving overall safety within their fleet."

Riskiest Roads

Lytx trucking-industry data shows the top five riskiest road segments for North American truck drivers between January and September 2018 were:

Pennsylvania Route 309: Near Vera Cruz Road, Upper Saucon Township , (South of Allentown ) Pennsylvania Route 309: Near W. Emmaus Avenue, Allentown (Southeast of Queen City Municipal Airport) Pennsylvania Route 181: Near Crooked Hill Road, Susquehanna Township (East of Harrisburg Area Community College ) Tennessee Interstate 40: Near Green Hill Road, Dandridge (East of Knoxville ) Tennessee Interstate 24: Near Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga (Southwest of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport)

"The ability to determine the level of risk posed by other vehicles on the road, beyond just other large trucks, is a degree of insight only Lytx can provide," said Ryan Brandos, a Lytx data analyst, who presented the findings at ATA MC&E. "With this level of detail, managers and coaches can consider areas of concentrated risk so they can make informed decisions about the best routes for their drivers."

These five road segments are 172 times more risky on average than the rest of Lytx's trucking-industry footprint, based on Lytx's proprietary risk score system. Four out of the five segments are near interchanges and the other is near an exit/on ramp, which are areas of high driver volatility. Rapid changes in driving speed and sudden lane changes to make exits/connections not only lead to more triggered events, but also amplify the risk posed by risky driving behaviors, as these volatile areas necessitate a greater amount of proactive and reactive driving.

Interestingly, the first and second riskiest segments only had two other road segments in between them. These two segments were substantially safer, as the 103rd and 811th riskiest across Lytx's entire trucking-industry footprint. They were both less than one-fourth as risky as the riskiest segment. The ability to provide insights into not only the riskiest segments along routes, but also potentially less risky alternatives, are insights that only Lytx's one-of-a-kind data set can provide.

Riskiest Times

Lytx trucking-industry data shows the top riskiest days of the week and times of day for North American truck drivers between January and September 2018 were:

Day of the week with most collisions: Wednesday (peak between 2:00 – 4:00 a.m. ) Time of day with most collisions: Overnight ( 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. ) Day of week with most near collisions: Friday Time of day with most near collisions: Afternoon ( 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ) Day of week with least collisions: Monday

"There is a distinct difference between collision and near-collision trends," said Brandos. "Collisions occur more frequently at night. We see those same drivers avoid contact during the afternoon hours, resulting in more near collisions during the day."

