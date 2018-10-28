Lytx Video Services and ER-SF64 Event Recorder-Offering Unprecedented Access, Functionality and Flexibility-Now Available in the U.K.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, the global leader in video telematics, analytics and safety solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, announced today at Euro Bus Expo 2018, the U.K. availability of Lytx Video ServicesSM, enabled by its new ER-SF64 event recorder.

Lytx Video Services, an enhancement to the DriveCam® safety program, takes the power of video to the next level, leading the industry by providing configurable on-demand access to continually recorded video of the road with optional video inside, behind and to the sides of the vehicle, plus extended coaching clips.

ER-SF64 is Lytx's newest generation event recorder equipped with features to give the user an abundance of data and delivering over the air access to about 100 hours of continually recorded video.

With the Lytx Video Services programme, fleet and operations managers can conduct virtual site inspections or ride-alongs and access cloud-connected continually recorded video on-demand and up to 100 hours after an event. Managers can access longer video clips to help better understand the backstory of an incident, reconstruct an accident or spot opportunities to increase efficiency.

"We developed Lytx Video Services for clients in passenger transport and other industries, including distribution, trucking, and construction, who we know can benefit from video to run their companies more safely, efficiently and profitably," said Jim Brady, Lytx vice president of product management. "U.K. fleet owners and managers can use Lytx Video Services to advance the safety of their mobile employees and improve their business overall."

Since the introduction of Lytx Video Services in the U.S., clients have used Lytx's intuitive software platform to evaluate both driving and non-driving processes with an eye toward improving effectiveness and efficiency of their operations, while identifying new opportunities for revenue generation or customer service improvement. One client even used the platform at the scene of a hit-and-run to help law enforcement officials identify and apprehend a dangerous driver as he attempted to get away.

New ER-SF64 Event Recorder–Onboard, Cloud-Connected DVR and Advanced Sensors

The Lytx Video Services programme uses the new Lytx ER-SF64 event recorder, now available in the U.K., and equipped with features that include:

Continually recording video capabilities, and the option to livestream video to your location when you need to see what's happening in real time.

capabilities, and the option to livestream video to your location when you need to see what's happening in real time. An onboard, cloud-connected digital video recorder (DVR) with a 64-gigabyte memory–enough to store video for about a week's worth of vehicle operations.

with a 64-gigabyte memory–enough to store video for about a week's worth of vehicle operations. The advanced sensors used by other Lytx event recorders to capture critical data about driving events, including accelerometers to detect speed, gyroscopes to detect motion, and GPS to detect location.

The Lytx Video Services programme, currently available in the U.S., will be available in the U.K. by the end of 2018. To experience Lytx Video Services at the Euro Bus Expo 2018, visit Lytx at Booth F30 or visit http://www.Lytx.com/en-gb/ for more information.

About Lytx

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® video safety programme, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. We enable our clients to realise significant ROI by lowering operating and insurance costs, while achieving greater efficiency and compliance. Most of all, we strive to help save lives – on our roads and in our communities, every day. Lytx has offices in the U.K. and is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit lytx.com, @lytxUK on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

