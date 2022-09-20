LZG International, Inc. (FatBrain AI) Announces Plans to Uplist to OTCQB® Venture Market; Completes Required Filings to Facilitate Process

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International Inc.; OTC: LZGI), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions empowering global growth businesses, is pleased to announce it has begun the process for moving off the OTC Pink Sheets® and uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company has completed and submitted the required paperwork to facilitate the planned uplist.

FatBrain AI believes the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such, and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. As the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB.

Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI, said, "Uplisting to the OTCQB will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value. It will allow us to achieve greater market visibility along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to showcasing our company to a larger audience of domestic and international investors." Mr. Ritz added, "Uplisting to OTCQB is the first of several exciting advancements planned. We believe that while this is just the first step toward a more favorable NASDAQ listing, it provides immediate market credibility to expedite our mission to become a global AI solutions provider."

About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB Venture Market:

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. We organize these securities into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience - all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) (OTC: LZGI):

FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.; OTC: LZGI) provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the star enterprises of tomorrow (aka mSMEs) to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud.

